The Most Dangerous Household Mold & How To Spot It, From A Remediation Expert

It's safe to say that we've all heard about how harmful Stachybotrys, or "black mold," can be for our health. This species of mold isn't the only one we have to be vigilant about, though. For instance, Chaetomiun is another black toxic mold often found right alongside Stachybotrys that can be just as dangerous.

Still, as a mold remediation and air quality expert, I don't believe that either of these species qualifies as the No. 1 mold to look out for. That superlative goes to Aspergillus. That's right! A "common mold."