This step will vary based on the specific apartment complex. Some companies will change the air filters themselves, and others will place the responsibility on the tenant to swap out the filter.

For those tasked with changing their filters, opt for the highest-rated MERV filter possible for the specific HVAC system. Contact the apartment management to determine which filter the specific unit can handle.

The smaller the particles these filters can eliminate, the better! When dealing with microscopic particles like mold spores and mycotoxins, you want filters with the technology to eliminate them from the air. Otherwise, they’ll just circulate straight back into the home. Make sure to change these on time because dirty air filters will not properly filter out these particles.

For those in apartments where staff change out the air filters, ask questions about which filters they use and how often they should be replaced. Work with management to ensure that they’re the best filters for the job and that they’re routinely swapped out on time.