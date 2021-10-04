First things first, if you spot a small patch of mold, you'll want to treat it right away. As long as it's on a hard, nonporous surface, you should be able to clean it yourself using a special mold removing cleaner like this one, previously recommended to mbg by mold expert Michael Rubino. (Check out our full guide to cleaning and preventing mold for more info.)

If you only suspect that you have mold, but you're not sure where, Bock says you'll want to call in professional mold inspectors to take a closer look. "Usually you want a mold inspector who doesn't do the remediation," he notes, adding that it's unfortunately "not cheap."

From there, the inspectors can determine whether you need to go all out on mold remediation. In the meantime, you can also consider getting an air purifier to help with overall air quality.