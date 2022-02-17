Why Is My Menstrual Cycle Getting Shorter? 8 Possible Reasons

Your menstrual phase, aka the time in your cycle when you have bleeding, can last anywhere from two to seven days, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists1 (ACOG). If the length of your period falls anywhere on that spectrum, doctors will usually consider it "normal." That said, you know what's typical for you and what's not. There could be a few reasons why the menstrual phase of your cycle is suddenly shorter, including: