How Testosterone Levels Can Affect Risk For Diabetes, Cancer

Hormones have long been understood to play a variety of roles around the body, from influencing your sleep cycles, to your skin, to metabolism and mood. And as new research suggests, testosterone may be one hormone that can affect an individual's risk for disease.

In the largest study of its kind on genetic regulation of sex hormones and their effects, researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of Exeter observed how varying levels of testosterone in men and women are linked with more or less risk for cancers and metabolic diseases.

And based on their findings, the research could go on to change the way we understand and treat different diseases.