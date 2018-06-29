Poor Gut Health Will Mess With This Hormone

When I help patients minimize toxins, balance their lifestyle, and clean up their diet, they find a secondary added benefit: Testosterone levels are boosted! A nutrient-dense diet rich in healthy fats (like a ketogenic diet) coupled with intermittent fasting is a great way to lose weight, improve gut health, and optimize testosterone levels. I also recommend drinking filtered water, avoiding hormone disrupters such as bisphenol-A (or BPA), and taking a high-quality probiotic as research shows probiotic supplementation can even help prevent low testosterone in men. In fact, there are a few supplements that have been shown to boost testosterone.

Yet even when some men do everything correctly—eat clean, do intermittent fasting, exercise, sleep, minimize toxin exposure, meditate, and control stress levels—they might still need and feel best with testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). Some researchers argue we lack studies supporting its long-term safety, and overall studies are varied, but for many men TRT can help restore testosterone and regain this hormone’s many benefits.

But for most of us, diet and lifestyle go a long way, and they should always be the first steps toward regaining hormone balance.

