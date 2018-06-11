mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Women's Health

What This Integrative Nutritionist Actually Eats In A Day To Balance Her Hormones

Alisa Vitti
mbg Contributor By Alisa Vitti
mbg Contributor
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and pioneer in female biohacking. She founded The FLO Living Hormone Center, the world's first menstrual healthcare platform, created the MyFLO period app, the first and only functional medicine period tracker, and is the author of WomanCode.

Photo by Cameron Whitman

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 11, 2018
Alisa Vitti is an integrative nutritionist, hormone expert, and best-selling author of Woman Code. We’re so excited to add her to our incredible roster of instructors, and if you’re interested in learning more about how to regulate your cycle naturally, balance hormones, boost fertility, and kiss PMS goodbye, check out her newest mbg class offering!

When clients first come to me for hormonal healing, they're often intimidated by the idea of changing their diets. I get it—the thought of saying goodbye to a favorite food (or foods) is scary, and "diet" has become a four-letter word for most people. That's because many "diets" involve restricting calories and/or adding in a torturous workout regimen.

The first thing to know about restricted-calorie diets is that they don’t necessarily work for weight loss or for hormonal harmony. Cutting calories can trigger weight loss in the short term, but studies show that the weight almost always comes back on. And these diets are a trainwreck for hormones.

The first step in healing hormones with food—and losing weight as a wonderful side effect!—is redefining the word "diet" to mean the things you can eat each day to nourish your body instead of the things you can’t. This will begin to transform your relationship to food. Trust me: I’ve lost 60 pounds twice in my life, once in my early 20s after healing my polycystic ovary syndrome, and again after giving birth to my baby daughter.

But the most important change I made to lose weight and balance my hormones was to start eating specific foods to help support the hormones at each phase of my cycle. It's not just what you eat but when you eat it that is the missing factor in most eating plans designed to balance your hormones and help with weight loss.

The secret to healing your hormones with food.

Most conventional and fad diets are based on research that doesn’t account for the mood, energy, and appetite shifts that naturally occur throughout the menstrual cycle. In fact, most scientific research is done on people with male sex organs, which leaves women with a lot of unanswered questions about what works for anyone who gets a period. Our hormone cycles are very different from those of people who don't menstruate, and I'd argue that in most cases, our diets will look different too. To make this easy for my clients, I designed a program called The Cycle Syncing® Method, and it’s the defining characteristic of anyone who comes to see me one-on-one.

So the first step in cycle syncing is to get familiar with your unique cycle—the menstrual cycle. The next step is to eat in ways that support your body's unique needs during each phase of your cycle. This allows your body to get the nutrients it needs to restore hormonal balance and rev up your metabolism.

Article continues below

How cyclical eating works.

Cycle syncing is based on the principle of regular shifts and adjustments in your eating to accommodate and enhance your natural hormonal rhythms. And it's simple: For each phase of your hormone cycle, which usually lasts about a week, you will eat a different set of meats, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and fruits.

You'll experience big shifts in how you feel by starting with just one food. I'm going to walk you through one food to add in for each of the four different phases of your cycle. And if that piques your interest and you're ready to dive deeper, I recommend downloading the MyFLO app; it tracks your period, but in addition, it gives you lifestyle suggestions for the period phase you're currently in.

What a month of cycle syncing with food looks like.

During the month, you'll eat a variety of nourishing whole foods (not just vegetables), but I want you to focus on getting one or some of the following veggies during each corresponding week of your cycle:

Article continues below

Your menstrual phase (your period).

This is when your hormone levels are at their lowest. During this week eat protein to provide your body with extra amino acids to make more hormones.

Your follicular phase (before you ovulate, after your period).

This is when estrogen and FSH begin to rise. During this week, eat sauerkraut to help your gut reset for the big estrogen surge ahead.

Article continues below

Your ovulatory phase (when you're ovulating).

Your ovulatory phase has a huge surge of estrogen and FSH. During this week, eat raw veggies to help detox excess estrogen.

Your luteal phase (before you have your period).

Your luteal phase introduces progesterone, which requires greater caloric intake. During this week, add slow-burning carbs like grains and sweet root veggies to stabilize blood sugar and energy.

Article continues below

I'm a hormone expert: Here's what I eat in a day.

Bonus! Curious for a taste of what a day in the dining room of a hormone expert looks like? Here’s a sample menu I put together for my follicular phase (the week or so between the end of my period and ovulation). This is the time of the month when estrogen is rising, so the best foods to eat are packed with gut-healthy prebiotics and 3-indole-carbinol (think fermented veggies, broccoli sprouts, and artichokes). Whole grains and healthy fats are essential too! Here's a peek into what a follicular day might look like:

Breakfast

Oatmeal With Cashews, Goji Berries, and Cinnamon

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup organic steel-cut oats
  • ¾ cup water or unsweetened almond milk
  • small handful of cashews
  • small handful of goji berries
  • dash of ground cinnamon
  • dash of sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and cover.
  2. Place in refrigerator and let soak overnight.
  3. In the morning, transfer to a pot and cook on medium heat until fully heated through.
Article continues below

Lunch

Lentil Salad With Chopped Artichoke Hearts

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

For the salad:

  • ½ cup cooked lentils
  • bowlful of arugula or other mixed baby greens
  • 5 to 7 artichoke hearts (from a jar is fine)
  • handful of halved grape tomatoes (optional)

For the dressing:

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice or 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • dash of sea salt
  • freshly ground pepper to taste

Method

  1. Combine dressing ingredients in a shaker bottle or food processor and blend together.
  2. Arrange salad ingredients in a bowl and toss with dressing when ready to serve.

Dinner

Eggs With Sauteed Zucchini

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • ¼ onion, chopped
  • ½ zucchini, sliced into rounds
  • 2 organic eggs, beaten
  • dash of Herbes de Provence

Method

  1. Heat olive oil in a medium-size pan and saute onion and zucchini with Herbes de Provence.
  2. Remove zucchini mixture from pan and set aside.
  3. Add more olive oil if needed, and pour beaten eggs into the pan.
  4. Once the bottom of omelet is mostly cooked, add zucchini mixture to one side.
  5. Flip the other side over to cover the mixture.
  6. Let omelet cook for about 1 minute on each side.

And I’m not gonna lie: I’m a big fan of adding a square of dark chocolate for a decadent dessert at just about any time of the month!

If you're ready to transform your relationship to food and finally fix your hormones, eliminate your symptoms and lead you to your best life, sign up for Alisa's webinar!

Can masturbating help balance your hormones? Alisa Vitti says yes.

Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and pioneer in female biohacking. A...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn How To Make Your Period Less Painful & Regulate Your Cycle Naturally?
Check out The Ultimate Guide To A Healthy Period
Learn how to enhance your life, your career, and your creativity by healing your period problems with integrative nutritionist, hormone expert & best-selling author Alisa Vitti.
View the class
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and...
Read More

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
$99.99

How To Balance Your Hormones

With Dr. Sara Gottfried
How To Balance Your Hormones
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/women-hormone-balancing-diet-alisa-vitti

Your article and new folder have been saved!