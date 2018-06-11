What This Integrative Nutritionist Actually Eats In A Day To Balance Her Hormones

When clients first come to me for hormonal healing, they're often intimidated by the idea of changing their diets. I get it—the thought of saying goodbye to a favorite food (or foods) is scary, and "diet" has become a four-letter word for most people. That's because many "diets" involve restricting calories and/or adding in a torturous workout regimen.

The first thing to know about restricted-calorie diets is that they don’t necessarily work for weight loss or for hormonal harmony. Cutting calories can trigger weight loss in the short term, but studies show that the weight almost always comes back on. And these diets are a trainwreck for hormones.

The first step in healing hormones with food—and losing weight as a wonderful side effect!—is redefining the word "diet" to mean the things you can eat each day to nourish your body instead of the things you can’t. This will begin to transform your relationship to food. Trust me: I’ve lost 60 pounds twice in my life, once in my early 20s after healing my polycystic ovary syndrome, and again after giving birth to my baby daughter.

But the most important change I made to lose weight and balance my hormones was to start eating specific foods to help support the hormones at each phase of my cycle. It's not just what you eat but when you eat it that is the missing factor in most eating plans designed to balance your hormones and help with weight loss.