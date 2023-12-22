Melissa Azzaro, RDN, LD, a New Hampshire-based registered dietitian and author of A Balanced Approach to PCOS, shared that when the term "hormone balance" is used, it could refer to the "balance between estrogen (not too high or too low) and progesterone (not too low) as they relate to a healthy 28-day menstrual cycle.” (As a quick reminder, estrogen is the dominant hormone for the first half of the cycle and progesterone is the dominant hormone in the second half of the cycle.)