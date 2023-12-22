Skip to Content
Integrative Health
expert reviewed

Do Hormone-Balancing Diets Work? How Experts Recommend Trying Them

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN
Author:
Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN
 Expert reviewer:
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
December 22, 2023
Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN
Registered dietitian
By Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN
Registered dietitian
Lauren Manaker is an award-winning registered dietitian, freelance writer, and three-time book author who has been in the field for over 20 years. She is a frequent contributor to many media outlets, a national speaker, and a content creator for @LaurenLovesNutrition, with a special focus on women's health.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
What hormone imbalance means
Causes
Eating for hormone balance
Best foods
Worst foods
Fasting for hormones
Objections
Who should avoid hormone balancing diets
The mindbodygreen POV
FAQ
Image by Clique Images / Stocksy
December 22, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Many factors impact your hormone levels—some of which are completely out of your control, like having an autoimmune condition. But take a scroll through social media, and you'll find many people claiming that following a certain diet has improved the health of their hormones.

Has this left you wondering if "hormone-balancing diets" really work—and how to find the right one for your needs? You've come to the right place. Here's what endocrine health and nutrition experts want you to know about the dos and don'ts of eating for your hormones.

The need-to-knows:

  • There is no such thing as a diet that "balances" all hormones: There are so many different hormones in the body that are always in flux, so one diet can't (and shouldn't) "balance" all of them. And everyone is unique, so what works for one person won't work for another.
  • That said, there are some general best practices: Eating enough food (particularly fats and proteins) and limiting highly processed and inflammatory foods can promote the health of your whole body, down to your hormones. 
  • Meal timing matters, too: There is research to show that intermittent fasting (IF) may help regulate the production of certain hormones. However, people who are under a lot of stress (particularly women) will want to be careful while attempting fasts—at least more restrictive ones.

What does "hormone imbalance" really mean?

The term “hormone imbalance” has been thrown around quite a bit lately, making it sound more like a social media trend than a true state of being. But hormone balance is something that we can all strive to achieve, as long as we are armed with the right knowledge. 

Melissa Azzaro, RDN, LD, a New Hampshire-based registered dietitian and author of A Balanced Approach to PCOS, shared that when the term "hormone balance" is used, it could refer to the "balance between estrogen (not too high or too low) and progesterone (not too low) as they relate to a healthy 28-day menstrual cycle.” (As a quick reminder, estrogen is the dominant hormone for the first half of the cycle and progesterone is the dominant hormone in the second half of the cycle.)

Other clinically relevant examples of hormone imbalances include type 1 diabetes, PCOShirsutism (extra hair growth in women from abnormally high levels of androgen hormones), and amenorrhea (the failure to menstruate due to abnormal amounts of testosterone, thyroid, and cortisone hormones).

Taz Bhatia, M.D., a board-certified integrative medicine physician and author of The Hormone Shift, notes that common signs of hormonal imbalances include mood swings, unexplained weight gain, poor digestive health, acne, irregular periods, trouble sleeping, breast tenderness, and fertility challenges.

Hormonal balance can be thrown off during the postpartum, perimenopause, and postmenopausal stages as well, per Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT, a registered dietitian. While some level of hormone fluctuation is to be expected during these stages, there are times when hormonal fluxes can lead to problems in the body. “Balancing hormones means bringing hormones back into relative balance for that individual,” she adds. 

Summary

A hormonal imbalance occurs when you have too much or too little of one or more hormones. Mood swings, unexplained weight gain, poor digestive health, acne, irregular periods, trouble sleeping, breast tenderness, and fertility challenges can all be signs of a hormone issue.

Causes of hormone imbalances

“Hormone imbalances don't just happen," per Azzaro, “and they don't happen in a vacuum.” A few potential causes of hormonal imbalance include:

  • Undereating (or undereating certain nutrients like carbs, protein, or fat) or overeating
  • Overexercising
  • Having high stress levels
  • Liver issues
  • Exposure to endocrine disruptors in your environment
  • Excess adiposity
  • Metabolic syndrome
  • Certain autoimmune conditions
  • Oral contraceptives
  • Hypothalamic or pituitary issues
  • Thyroid or parathyroid issues
  • Certain cancers

“To diagnose a suspected hormone imbalance, testing can be completed with a medical doctor,” Crouch suggests.

How to eat to balance hormones

Since there are so many different hormones present in the body, it's unlikely that any one diet could "balance" all of them.

If you have a diagnosed hormone imbalance or medical issue that impacts hormones, you'll want to work with a professional to find an eating plan that's right for you and your specific needs.

If you don't have a diagnosed disorder and instead are looking for a nutritious eating plan that supports overall hormone health, these tips can help (though the exact steps may vary depending on which hormone you are focusing on):

  1. Don't deprive your body of food: Eating regular, balanced meals is crucial for proper hypothalamus function and hormone production. For example, research shows that not eating enough can signal to your body that now is not a safe time to reproduce, down-regulating the production of reproductive hormones1
  2. Make fat your friend: Our bodies make hormones from cholesterol and fat2, so we need to take in enough of these raw materials for hormone health. Be sure to fuel up with healthy fats found in sources like olive oil, oily fish, and avocado.
  3. Prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods: Eating a highly processed diet can also lead to hormone imbalances by creating inflammation in the body. We need micronutrients, antioxidants, fiber, and water to detoxify (metabolize) hormones, so if those are lacking, that can lead to imbalance, too.
  4. Avoid added sugar: Aim to eat added sugar only in moderation to keep your blood sugar and insulin hormone levels in check.
  5. Prioritize a plant-forward, Meditteranean-style eating plan: Data published in the International Journal of Food Science and Nutrition3 suggests that following both a Mediterranean diet and a vegetarian diet resulted in slight but significant improvement in the hormones that influence energy balance. 
  6. Monitor your macros: “A starting point for healthy hormones is to follow an approximate macronutrient distribution of 25-45% fat, 30% protein, and 25-45% carbohydrate," Crouch explains.

Foods to eat

Eating the following foods could support healthy hormone regulation, according to research. Just note that these foods alone won't transform your hormones—you'll need to pair them with a healthy lifestyle.

1.

Avocado

Avocados are low in carbs and rich in heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory monounsaturated fats. The healthy fats and low carbs promote stable insulin, one of your key metabolic hormones. Stable insulin keeps your energy steady and prevents your blood sugar from crashing.

On top of that, the healthy fats in avocados are building blocks for sex hormones4, including estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone, notes Bhatia.

2.

Berries 

Raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries are all hormone-balancing foods packed with nutrients. Berries are rich sources of vitamin C, which regulates your progesterone levels5, particularly during the luteal (PMS) phase of your cycle, Bhatia notes.

If you suffer from especially rough PMS, research shows that a progesterone imbalance could be a contributing factor6. Try doubling down on berries in the days leading up to your period; the vitamin C in them may help relieve your symptoms.

Berries are also packed with polyphenols—powerful antioxidants that protect your cells from stress. Polyphenols can help you combat oxidative stress and fight inflammation, and there is some research to show that certain polyphenols (like those in dark chocolate7) can have a positive influence on cortisol, your body’s stress hormone.

3.

Seeds

Seeds, like flax, pumpkin, and sesame, contain lignans, compounds that normalize your estrogen levels8 by both getting rid of excess estrogen and stimulating estrogen production when you don’t have enough. Read our deeper dive into the research on using seeds to support healthy estrogen production here.

4.

Leafy greens

Leafy green veggies like kale, chard, broccoli, and spinach are all rich in dietary fiber. Fiber has been inversely related to estrogen levels9 in some research, so those with high estrogen could benefit from eating more fiber, Azzaro notes. Bhatia recommends trying to get at least five servings of green vegetables a day, if not more.

5.

Spearmint tea

Azzaro suggests spearmint tea for hormone balancing, particularly for those with PCOS looking to help lower androgen levels. In one study10, participants who drank spearmint tea twice a day for 1 month had lower free and total testosterone and subjective improvement in excess facial and body hair (a common side effect of having high testosterone) compared with those who drank a control herbal tea. 

6.

Salmon 

Azzaro also highlights salmon as a food to include in a hormone-balancing diet. Salmon contains omega-3 fatty acids and protein—two nutrients that may support hormone health. Salmon is also a source of selenium, a nutrient that is also important for maintaining sufficient production of sex hormones11, including testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone. It also supports prolactin secretion12

Foods to limit

In the pursuit of a more hormone-balancing (and healthier) diet, you'll want to avoid or limit the following foods.

Fasting for hormones

Along with focusing on certain foods, timing your meals appropriately might help you achieve better hormone health.

A literature review published in Nutrients17 aimed to clarify the effects of fasting on reproductive hormone levels. The results suggest that intermittent fasting (IF) decreases testosterone in premenopausal females with obesity. The researchers found that this effect was more likely to occur when food consumption was confined to earlier in the day (eating all food before 4 p.m.). On the other hand, fasting did not affect estrogen or prolactin levels in women. 

In another small-scale analysis conducted18 focusing on premenopausal and postmenopausal females with obesity, after eight weeks of time-restricted eating (TRE), DHEA (a hormone that helps produce other hormones like testosterone) decreased. This data suggests that time-restricted eating may benefit those who have a goal of reducing their testosterone levels. However the results of this study didn’t show a significant effect on other hormone levels, including estrogens and progesterone. More research is needed to know exactly how fasting affects women's hormones.

However, Crouch notes that intermittent fasting has shown to be beneficial for other things, too, including gut health, hunger/satiety cues, and metabolic health.

Though, she adds, “women who are under a lot of perceived stress are usually not great candidates for fasting, as fasting is a form of stress on the body that can reduce thyroid and sex hormones.” Those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, underweight, or have a history of disordered eating should also avoid fasting.

There are many different types of fasting—some of which are more extreme and restrictive. If you are interested in fasting, ease into it by starting with a plan that involves a shorter fasting window—like 12:12 (12 hours fasted, 12 hours fed) or 16:8 (16 hours fasted, 8 hours fed) and go from there.

Summary

Some research shows that time-restricted eating can reduce levels of certain hormones like testosterone and DHEA, as well as provide other benefits for metabolic health. However, women who are under a lot of stress might find that TRE only further contributes to hormonal imbalance. If you're interested in fasting, start with a less restrictive fasting style (e.g. 16:8) and see how it makes you you feel.

Arguments against a hormone-balancing diet

As a registered dietitian focused on women's health, I've heard several valid criticisms of "hormone-balancing diets."

First of all, the human body is a complex system, and hormones interact in a highly intricate network. It's an oversimplification to claim that eating certain foods can directly and comprehensively balance all hormones. Secondly, everyone's hormonal makeup is unique, and the eating habits that work for one person may not work for someone else.

There is also limited data19 surrounding the effectiveness of a hormone-balancing diet, which makes some providers wary of encouraging this practice. As of now, there are no specific guidelines for following a “hormone-balancing” diet, and no medical associations have proactively recommended this approach. 

Uncredentialed people on social media who sell "hormone-balancing products" without specifying which hormones are being targeted further erode credibility in this space.

But while it's true that many quick fixes sold online that claim to balance hormones aren’t backed by science, that doesn’t mean that taking simple steps to support hormone health (like eating healthy fats) can’t have a positive impact. The key is to work with a healthcare provider who is knowledgeable in this field to determine the best steps to take to support hormone health and not lean on tips from social media influencers.

If you suspect that you are experiencing any hormonal health concerns, it is best to speak with your healthcare provider before adopting a new diet to ensure your safety. While supplements can offer benefits, they are best taken under the guidance of a professional who understands how to navigate hormone health.

Avoid a hormone-balancing diet if:

Those undergoing treatment for hormone-related conditions, such as thyroid disorders or adrenal insufficiency, shouldn't try a hormone-balancing diet unless their healthcare provider approves of it.

It's important to note that lifestyle factors that support healthy hormones should be practiced along with following a hormone-balancing diet, and there isn’t one food that will magically balance all of your hormones. Speak with your healthcare provider before embarking on your hormone-balancing journey to ensure it is safe and appropriate for you. 

Other ways to balance hormones

Beyond food, some other ways to support hormone balance include:

  • Attaining adequate sleep: Getting enough sleep20 is critical for hormone balance. Certain hormones are only produced during sleep, while others are regulated based on your sleep-wake cycles.
  • Manage stress: Practicing stress-relieving activities like meditation, yoga, or deep-breathing exercises may help maintain hormonal balance21.
  • Avoid certain chemicals: Heavy exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals in personal care products, plastics, and household cleaners may interfere with hormone balance. Avoiding these chemicals entirely is impossible, but these tips can help you minimize your exposure.
  • Maintain regular medical checkups: Regular medical checkups and blood tests can help monitor hormone levels and detect imbalances early.
  • Support vitamin D levels: Adequate exposure to sunlight can also play a significant role in hormone balance, as doing so can support healthy vitamin D levels. Sunlight triggers the skin's production of vitamin D, which is a nutrient that impacts hormone health22. Understand that sunlight exposure may also increase your risk of developing skin cancer, so consult your healthcare provider to learn the best way to meet your vitamin D needs. Vitamin D supplementation is another way people can support their levels of this important nutrient. 

The mindbodygreen POV

Food is far from the only thing that affects hormonal health. And the term "hormone-balancing diet" is a bit of a misnomer since no diet can magically balance all your hormones at once. That said, some foods—particularly omega-3 fats and antioxidant-rich berries and leafy greens—may help regulate certain hormones from insulin to progesterone.

In general, prioritizing nutrient-dense ingredients; getting enough protein, fiber, and healthy fat; and minimizing processed foods and added sugars is the best way to eat for your overall health—and this includes your hormones.

While some research has associated time-restricted eating (with a morning feeding period) with positive hormonal outcomes, people who are under a lot of stress—particularly women—will want to be careful about fasting.

—Emma Loewe, mindbodygreen Health & Sustainability Director

Frequently Asked Questions

Which food is best for hormonal imbalance?

There are many foods that support hormone health. Fruits, vegetables, and foods with healthy fats (like salmon and olive oil) are some excellent choices. 

What foods should you cut out to balance hormones?

Alcohol, foods with excessive amounts of added sugar, and fast food should be limited when focusing on hormone health.

How do you balance hormones to lose weight?

The hormone that has the biggest influence on weight gain is insulin. Insulin rises when we eat, but foods like refined carbohydrates and sugar spike this hormone the most, and fats the least, Bhatia explains. To support weight loss and balance hormones, she suggests keeping insulin levels in a healthy range (here are some tips to get you started). Eating anti-inflammatory foods, exercising, and managing stress will also help.

The takeaway

While following a hormone-balancing diet won’t guarantee that every single hormone in your body will be found at ideal levels every day of the month, for generally healthy people, it appears to come with little risk. Some of the best foods for overall hormonal health include berries, seeds, leafy greens, and omega-3-packed fish. If you're ready to start your hormone-balancing journey (with the go-ahead of a professional), check out our three-day meal plan to jumpstart your efforts. 

