This 3-Day Diet Will Balance Your Hormones, Stabilize Your Blood Sugar & Optimize Your Digestion

Your hormones are responsible for how you think, feel, and look. A woman with balanced hormones is sharp and upbeat with a good memory. She feels energetic without caffeine during the day, falls asleep quickly, and wakes refreshed. She is blessed with a healthy appetite and maintains a desired weight with a good diet. Her hair and skin glow. She feels emotionally balanced and responds to stress with grace and reason. When menstruating, her menses come and go with no or little PMS. She has an active sex life. She can maintain a full-term pregnancy. When entering peri- or menopause, she slides into a new phase of life with ease.

If that doesn't describe you, your hormones are imbalanced. Don't despair. You are not alone. Millions of women experience hormonal imbalance. The good news is, you can rebalance your hormones naturally and resolve your symptoms.

As a functional practitioner and the author of Cooking for Hormone Balance, I've discovered that the foundation of a good hormonal balance is these three bodily systems: your digestion, your liver (detoxification), and sugar balance. I call it the three-legged stool that hormonal balance sits on.

If you've ever tried to sit on a three-legged stool, you know that only when each of the three legs is even and firmly in place can you sit down comfortably and confidently. If one leg is weak or shorter than the others or goes missing, you'll lose your balance and fall, right?

To get started, I want to show you how you can set yourself up for a foundation to start feeling the benefits in just three days. This plan was designed to help your digestion, aid your liver in detoxification, and keep your blood sugar balanced—all resulting in happier, more balanced hormones.