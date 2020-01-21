8 Of The Best Foods For Glowing, Vibrant Skin
I've found that when people add skin-cleaning superfoods to their diet, they start feeling younger almost immediately, and over time, they often slow the physical signs of aging.* Here are the most powerful foods I've discovered through my clinical and personal experience. If you want soft, young-looking skin, I recommend making them the core of your beauty ritual:
1. Bone broth
Wrinkles form when your skin breaks down. In response, you need to support your collagen levels, not by rubbing on creams but by mainlining collagen directly to your cells.* How? With collagen-rich bone broth.*
Upping your collagen intake, such as through collagen peptide supplements, has been shown to support natural levels in your body, resulting in a healthier complexion and more hydrated skin.*
2. Foods rich in omega-3s
Think of aging skin cells as slightly deflated balls. Omega-3 fatty acids support the walls of these cells, making them bouncy again.* To get plenty of omega-3s, eat fatty fish and walnuts, or take a high-quality omega-3 supplement.*
3. Phytoceramides
Ceramides are a naturally occurring constituent of skin and help to keep it hydrated and support its overall function. Phytoceramides found in beets and spinach offer similar benefits.* Recently, the FDA approved phytoceramides in nutritional supplement form based on research showing that they can help heal dry, rough, wrinkle-prone skin.*
4. Amino acids
Amino acids are the building blocks of collagen and elastin, which are both vital to healthy skin. A diet high in essential amino acids (which the body can't make on its own) helps support skin health, while a deficiency makes it thin and dry.* Meat and eggs are your best sources for essential amino acids.
5. Potassium-rich foods
Here's a tip I give my patients: Switch from regular table salt to sea salt. Why? Regular salt pulls water out of your cells, leaving them flabby and prone to signs of damage.* But sea salt, which is high in potassium, does just the opposite.* It pulls water into your cells, making them firm.* You can also get skin-hydrating potassium from fruits and veggies, nuts, meat, poultry, and fish.*
6. Fermented foods
A radiant gut translates into radiant and smooth skin, while a bad gut can promote skin damage. That's because good gut bacteria help keep your body well supplied with the nutrients your skin thrives on.* Bad bacteria, on the other hand, can cause a leaky gut and allow toxins to escape your intestines and create inflammation throughout your body—including your skin.* The result? Sick, blotchy, tired-looking skin.*
To improve your gut health, eat fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut. Make sure you buy refrigerated brands, which contain large amounts of live bacteria.
7. Green and yellow vegetables
Vegetables are loaded with antioxidants, helping fight oxidative stress (damage to cells caused by free radicals). So it's not surprising that a study of Japanese women found that a higher intake of green and yellow vegetables (along with a higher intake of healthy fats) was associated with lower signs of skin damage.*
8. Green tea
Like veggies, green tea is loaded with antioxidants. Research shows that it supports your skin against sun damage—the primary cause of wrinkles.* It's also shown to be incredibly anti-inflammatory, which is a main contributor to collagen depletion.
The bottom line:
These foods enhance your skin in a variety of ways.* Some of them hydrate your skin, some support strong cell walls, some fight against sun damage, while others protect against free radicals.* What's more, these foods often work together, boosting each other's power.* Combine them, and you'll get far more power than each one offers on its own.*
So if you're serious about feeling younger than you are, add all of these foods to your diet—and eat them daily if you can.