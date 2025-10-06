Bioidentical vs. Synthetic HRT: The Guide Every Woman Needs
The decision to start hormone replacement therapy is not something women make on a whim. There are still fears that this treatment isn’t safe (it is for most women), uncertainty of the benefits, and even lingering negative associations from brutal birth control experiences.
But hormone therapy can support a lot of women through the menopause transition. Not only does it help address its most pressing symptoms (like hot flashes and sleep1), but it can also support long-term health. It’s also not a one-size-fits-all approach.
The hormones used, when you start them, and how you take them (via pills, patches, pellets, or creams) are highly personalized to you, your lab values, your symptoms, and your goals.
You also have the choice between bioidentical and conventional (or synthetic) hormone treatments. We spoke with experts to break down the differences and share their personalized approaches.
Synthetic vs. bioidentical hormone therapy
Hormone therapy2 supplies the body with hormones that naturally decline during perimenopause and menopause (like estrogen, progesterone, and sometimes testosterone).
“Traditional hormone therapy was always more geared towards synthetic hormones—hormones designed to look similar to the body’s compounds, but not exactly the same,” says Lynn Mason, N.P. “Bioidentical hormones changed that. They’re the exact organic compound the body produces.”
These bioidentical hormones are derived from plants, mainly yams or soy. And while they still undergo some processing to become a bioidentical medication, the end result is a hormone that is structurally identical to what your body is producing.
Why does hormone structure matter?
Well, hormones are chemical messengers. They’re released into the bloodstream and travel throughout the body to reach different tissues. Think of the receptors as locks and the hormone as keys.
Take estrogen, for example. Before menopause, it’s primarily produced by the ovaries. Estrogen binds to estrogen receptors in different tissues, triggering specific biological responses:
- In bone tissue, estrogen helps maintain bone density3 by balancing bone formation and resorption.
- In the vascular system, estrogen helps keep blood vessels flexible and supports healthy cholesterol metabolism.
Bioidentical hormones are like an original copy of the key, so they fit perfectly. Whereas non-biodienticals are a copy of the key; they can unlock the door, but the fit isn’t perfect.
Why some practitioners favor bioidenticals
In fact, “Some non-bioidentical hormones bind more tightly to those receptors, which makes them harder to manage,” says Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA.
Mason agrees and notes, “With synthetic hormones… the chemical structure is similar to the body’s own, but not identical. That means the body has to convert it before it can be used, and that conversion can sometimes trigger inflammation.”
The main site of that processing is the liver. “Your liver has to detox anything that’s fat-soluble—hormones, alcohol, and environmental toxins like styrene or PFAS,” says Trubow. “Using a bioidentical hormone puts less stress on the liver because it looks like what the body expects and fits the receptors in a natural way.”
Is one safer?
Hormone therapies—including some bioidentical options—are approved by the Food and Drug Administration4 (FDA) and considered safe when used as directed under the care of licensed practitioners.
FDA approval means that the finished product has been vetted for safety, efficacy, and manufacturing quality in a specific formula, dose, and delivery method (pill vs. patch etc.).
What about compounded medications?
All compounded medications5 (including synthetic or bioidentical hormone therapy) are made specifically by a pharmacy for an individual patient. In these cases, creams, lozenges (or troches), and pellets (that are tiny, rice-sized cylinders placed under the skin) provide customized doses and/or combinations of hormones.
While the ingredients may be FDA approved, the final compounded product isn’t due to it not meeting the criteria mentioned above. That said, many practitioners (like Mason) like the personalization that compounded options provide.
What’s important is working with a qualified practitioner to come up with a plan that suits your goals and preferences.
When is hormone therapy not recommended?
What does a personalized approach look like?
A personalized approach to hormone therapy means taking your lab values and symptoms into consideration both before menopause (perimenopause) and after that one-year mark of not getting your period (menopause and postmenopause).
“Menopause is defined as twelve full months with no menses. But you could go 364 days without a period and then have one, so technically you’re not in menopause yet,” says Trubow. “We don’t want women to suffer through that entire stretch, so we start treatment based on symptoms, not just the calendar.”
Trubow and Mason share a few insights they consider when recommending starting (or waiting) for hormone therapy.
It’s important to note that the best outcomes of the therapy are seen when it’s started within 10 years of menopause. Later starters need a full evaluation before initiating.
Micronized progesterone
“For a lot of women, if their adrenals aren't optimized, the first hormone many women benefit from is bioidentical progesterone, which supports sleep and relaxation,” says Trubow. “It’s usually given for two weeks each cycle.”
Research shows that during perimenopause, many women actually have higher and erratic estradiol levels6 but lower progesterone, which can drive symptoms like hot flashes, sleep disturbances, breast tenderness, and mood changes.
Micronized progesterone can help balance these hormones, improve sleep, ease vasomotor symptoms, and support overall health—without increasing breast cancer risk.
Testosterone
Depending on her patient, Mason may start with recommending testosterone therapy.
“When women start noticing weight gain, night sweats, trouble with cognition or clear thinking, lower sex drive, fatigue, or slower recovery from exercise, we often check both total and free testosterone to see where they’re at and how we can optimize it,” says Mason.
Based on symptoms and lab results, “introducing testosterone earlier—late 30s or early 40s, even before menopause can reduce symptoms, and make the transition into perimenopause and menopause smoother,” says Mason.
Currently, there are no FDA-approved testosterone products for women. Bioidentical testosterone therapy is currently prescribed off-label at doses appropriate for women.
Estradiol
The timing of estradiol (the bioidentical form of estrogen) can be tricky. Adding this therapy when the ovaries are still producing meaningful amounts of the hormone can have some side effects.
“If you have too much estradiol, you’ll feel it: you get irritable, your breasts are tender, you feel bloated—basically classic PMS,” says Trubow. “Too much estradiol in a woman who’s still ovulating can even cause continuous bleeding. It can be a really frustrating, ‘crazy-making’ time, which is why hormone therapy has to be carefully dialed in.”
So, when can estradiol treatment be started? Trubow says that she may start to layer in estradiol once a woman has gone at least three months without a period and that the dose may have to be adjusted based on how you’re feeling.
Otherwise, estradiol can be layered in after menopause.
Continuous monitoring is a must
The takeaway
Hormone therapy isn’t just one treatment. Instead, it's an individualized plan to help you feel and function your best. While the experts we interviewed here favor bioidentical options, hormone therapy in general can be safe and effective when prescribed and monitored by a qualified practitioner.
“I think the most important thing is for women to be completely transparent with their provider about how they’re feeling,” says Mason. “Go over all the symptoms, make sure labs are being checked, and that they’re being heard. There’s nothing worse than feeling like you’re not yourself and no one is listening.”
Trubow agrees. “It’s possible to feel freaking amazing into your older ages. Anyone who tells you otherwise… don’t go to that doctor.”
