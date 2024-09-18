It's not just in your head: Menopause is associated with several mood and mental health changes, such as increased feelings of everyday stress1 . And rates of mental health changes are reported more frequently during this time than at other stages in a woman's life. In fact, anywhere from 15-50% of women in perimenopause or postmenopause1 say they experience a range of psychological and emotional struggles. Additionally, up to 23% of women say they experience mood swings, like irritability. And these feelings can manifest with physical side effects too, ranging from lack of sleep to digestive upset.