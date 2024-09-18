Advertisement
Menopause Can Trigger Mood Changes & Feelings Of Stress — 3 Expert-Approved Ways To Deal
It's not just in your head: Menopause is associated with several mood and mental health changes, such as increased feelings of everyday stress1. And rates of mental health changes are reported more frequently during this time than at other stages in a woman's life. In fact, anywhere from 15-50% of women in perimenopause or postmenopause1 say they experience a range of psychological and emotional struggles. Additionally, up to 23% of women say they experience mood swings, like irritability. And these feelings can manifest with physical side effects too, ranging from lack of sleep to digestive upset.
These changes can, understandably, get in the way of your day-to-day life—especially if you've not experienced them before and are unsure of how to deal with them. Here, why stress is more common during menopause and what you can do about it.
Meet the experts
Stephanie Hack, H.D.
Board-certified OB/GYN Stephanie Hack, H.D. is a health and wellness consultant, speaker, and podcast host of The Lady Parts Doctor.
Lisa J. Taylor-Swanson, Ph.D., MAcOM, LAc.
Clinical researcher Lisa J. Taylor-Swanson, Ph.D., MAcOM, LAc. is a licensed acupuncturist and expert in the fields of women's health and traditional East Asian medicine
How menopause influences your mood
Feelings of everyday stress, occasional irritability, and mood swings increase during menopause because of hormonal changes.
"These hormones play a crucial role not just in our reproductive health but also in modulating our bodies' neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, which influence mood and emotional well-being," board-certified OB/GYN Stephanie Hack, M.D., says about how menopause affects mental health.
- For example, due to the drop in estrogen, the body is less capable of dealing with intense, stressful situations2. Why? Because estrogen affects the amygdala, which is known as the "emotional center" of the brain.
- Lower estrogen levels also account for the drop in serotonin production3, which is a chemical that is known for inspiring feelings of happiness.
- There's also research demonstrating that the hormonal variation during menopause can signal cortisol production in the body.4 Cortisol is the body's "stress hormone," and it fuels your body's stress response. This further increases stress pathways in the body, notes clinician-informed researcher Lisa J. Taylor-Swanson, Ph.D., MAcOM, LAc5.
- Additionally, other menopause symptoms can add to these feelings of irritability. For example, sleep disturbances, hot flashes, and fatigue can all heighten any existing mood changes. And understandably so!
And worth noting: "Socially, [menopause] is such a massive pressure cooker for a lot of women," Taylor-Swanson previously told us. Essentially, women may feel extra sensitive around this time thanks to cultural stereotypes associated with menopause.
3 pauses that can help ease your stress levels
While there are real physiological changes that are happening in the brain and body that make you feel more stressed, there are modalities and lifestyle changes that can help you cope with these newfound mood changes.
So when you're feeling stressed, take a pause and try one of these:
Adopt new mindsets
Dealing with menopause symptoms isn't as easy as "thinking them away." However, research does show that how we approach menopause can influence how symptoms are manifested.
In general, a positive attitude toward aging is associated with enhanced longevity6 and better health. And positive thinking is shown to improve resilience and quality of life7 as we age. So regardless of menopause, it's important that we approach aging with acceptance, excitement, and empowerment—as it has real outcomes with how we age as a whole.
Specific to menopause, research shows that cultures that have a more positive view of the life stage tend to have better outcomes. For example, in some cultures women gain status following menopause8—and they also report few (if any) symptoms. Other cultures celebrate it as a time of renewed energy and rediscovery, and those are also shown to experience less extreme symptoms9.
So while "shifting your mindset" won't magically relieve everything you're experiencing, it can help make the journey easier.
Engage in talk therapy
Therapy is an excellent tool that we should encourage people to use throughout their lives as needed. And even if you've never tried it before, it may be useful to set up an appointment during menopause.
Research shows that cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can help ease the stress and sleep issues of menopause, as demonstrated in a 2019 randomized, controlled trial. With therapist-finding apps and networks, you can even request a therapist who has experience with menopause so you can get advice from someone who understands what you're going through. Plus, having someone to talk to can help deal with feelings of isolation and loneliness that often creep up during this time.
Taylor-Swanson also stressed to us that it's important you feel supported by your health practitioner. And that might mean finding one that can help address this specific time in life. Physicians and nurse practitioners on the NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioners (NCMP) list are credentialed to give menopause-related health care.
Practice these yoga flows
In general, yoga is an excellent practice to help reduce stress and enhance the mind-body connection.
And it has been found to promote several key aspects of mental well-being10 (such as stress or sleep) in menopausal women. Research also finds that yoga can help improve working memory11, which may help with symptoms like brain fog and forgetfulness.
The takeaway
Entering a new stage of life can be stressful—this is true at any age. And particularly during menopause, there are real hormonal changes happening that can lead to increased feelings of irritability or mood changes. So it's completely normal that's what you're experiencing.
But it's also important to know that you can approach these changes with intention and agency—which can make menopause a time of empowerment. So if you feel these shifts coming, take it as a signal from your body that you need a quick pause to help center your body and perhaps adopt a new stress-management practice.
