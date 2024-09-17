Advertisement
The Mindset Shifts That Can Help You Process & Thrive During Menopause
During perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause, there are very real physiological changes that happen in the body that affect how women feel. Women often experience increased anxiety1, higher rates of depression1, sleep disturbances2, overall mood changes3, and cognitive impairment4 like brain fog. In fact, 85% of women5 report experiencing symptoms of some kind to varying degrees during these stages.
These changes arise due to a complex, interrelated set of conditions, explains physician Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, MD, author of The Menopause Bootcamp.
“There are intricate neurotransmitter and hormonal changes that impact the brain and cells of the nervous system,” she says. “They vary from individual to individual and from day to day, but cognition, mood, and sleep are significantly impacted by menopausal-transition-related changes. These, in combination with the cognitive dissonance of changing physical and mental symptoms, can have a huge impact on an individual's perspective.”
There are many ways to address these symptoms—which range from medical intervention to supplements and lifestyle changes.
But the most underrated way to address symptoms associated is through mindset shifts. By diving into the research and speaking with menopause experts, it became clear: How women and society approach menopause can actually make it an empowering time—rather than something to dread.
Meet the experts
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D.
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D. is board certified in OB/GYN and integrative medicine. She's a renowned speaker and advocate for women’s health and author of the book "Menopause Bootcamp". Gilberg-Lenz is also the Chief Medical Correspondent for The Drew Berrymore Show.
Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D.
Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor of Neuroscience in Neurology and Radiology, and director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Program at Weill Cornell Medicine (WCM)/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. The program includes the NIH-funded Women's Brain Initiative and the award-winning Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller "The Menopause Brain".
Jessica Shepherd, M.D.
Jessica Shepherd, M.D. is a board-certified OB/GYN, minimally invasive surgeon, women’s healthcare expert and a Teaching Staff at Rappore, a therapy services and medication management practice. She is the founder of Her Viewpoint, an online women's health forum that focuses on addressing important taboo topics and is the author of the forthcoming book GENERATION M: Living in Perimenopuase and Menopause.
Cultures that embrace menopause experience better outcomes
In many western cultures, menopause is shrouded in mystery and shame for many women.
- A 2023 survey of women in the U.S. found that 60% consider menopause in general to be stigmatized.
- Another 2023 study6 found that 83% of women felt that symptoms related to menopause were stigmatized and 37% said they felt shame associated with their own symptoms.
- Other research shows almost half7 of women say they do not feel adequately informed about menopause.
- And 60% say they did not start learning7 about menopause until they experienced symptoms.
“The cultural narrative of negativity surrounding aging in a female body and lack of education about menopausal transition can contribute even more pressure and confusion,” says Gilberg-Lenz.
However, other cultures and menopause mindset show us a different reality, as we learned from neuroscientist Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., author of The Menopause Brain in an episode of The mindbodygreen Podcast.
There are cultures and societies around the world where women do not fear menopause… and that correlates with fewer symptoms.
"There are cultures and societies around the world where women do not fear menopause… and that correlates with fewer symptoms," she explains. For instance, she explains that in Japan, the word for menopause is konenki, which means "renewed energy." Mosconi adds, "It means a new phase of life. It's something that should not be dreaded." Perhaps not so coincidentally, research has found that Japanese women report fewer menopause struggles8 than women in the U.S.
Similarly, "In some parts of India, women gain status after menopause," Mosconi explains. "They have more freedom, they're looked up to, and they don't have symptoms of menopause9 other than a change in eyesight."
And in general, research shows that positive self-perceptions of aging are associated with longevity10. In fact finding that those who had these views of aging lived 7.5 years longer on average.
3 mindset shifts to make leading up to and during menopause
The way we view menopause can change. With these mindset shifts, informed from experts, you can feel more empowered to take on a new era of life.
“Now I would say we are shedding more light on menopause in a sense that it can be a conversation topic and not completely shameful or trying to be hidden,” says OBGYN Jessica Shepherd, M.D., author of the forthcoming book GENERATION M: Living Well in Perimenopause and Menopause. “We can think about this as a time of transition. There are inevitable changes that need to occur in the body, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t tools, habits, and mental shifts that can help shape a great experience for women going through that transition.”
Menopause can be a time when women shed expectations of fertility and youth
Menopause is quite literally the end of having a menstrual cycle. This sets off the changes in hormones in the body, which can result in the symptoms associated with menopause.
While some view this as a time of “ending,” it can be viewed as a new beginning—one without the constraints of fertility, the monthly hormonal cycle, and unattainable expectations forced upon women during their younger years.
“Liberation from expectations of youth and even reproduction can be enormously empowering and a positive experience for those with support and resources,” says Gilberg-Lenz. “Freed from menstrual hormonal changes and the massive full body impact on us—and having met the challenges both internal and societal—many of us feel grounded and powerful,” says Gilberg-Lenz, “but also much more calmly able to deal with life and see ourselves and others and life far more clearly.”
It can serve as a time for professional growth
On a professional level, this can be a time of professional development and a renewed sense of self, notes Shepard.
“I think for women who have a career and a career path, a lot of times this is approaching the height of their career,” says Shepard. “I think that there's a lot of benefit to this. We are wiser, we have life experiences, and we are much more sure of ourselves.”
And embracing this new phase can be hugely empowering in the workplace.
“There’s a sense of self-actualization, self-realization, self-awareness that comes with menopause and postmenopause,” says Shepard. “Some of the things that took up a lot of time and energy—devoting to taking care of others, for example—we don’t have to worry as much about. It’s just a time in your life where you understand who you are, why you do things you do, and have the freedom to do those things.”
While women may feel empowered in their careers, a 2023 survey from Bank Of America found that a majority of women don’t feel supported in their workplace during menopause. Clearly there’s space for a workplace cultural shift—much in the same way that our culture as a whole is due for a cultural shift around menopause.
A time of rediscovery & being selfish about what you need
Menopause is a transitional phase of life—and like all transitions, there are opportunities for rediscovery.
Part of this rediscovery is physical, as there are real changes happening in the body, notes Shepard. “Some of the changes associated with menopause come down to the disconnect between the mind and body, in the sense that the body starts to respond differently to things you once did,” she says. “And these changes can affect how a woman thinks about herself. A lot of women struggle with this when they do certain things and they don’t get the outcome they’re looking for.”
For example, many women find that workouts11 that once suited them are no longer as effective. Because of decreased estrogen, many women find it harder to build lean muscle mass.
While this can, of course, be frustrating—it can also be a time to get curious about the body and discover new ways to support yourself.
“Menopause really is the ability for women to turn the focus on themselves and how they can approach things differently,” says Shepard. “Women can learn how they can advocate for themselves and indulge in things they didn’t have the time or ability to do before when they were taking care of everyone else. And women should be granted the luxury to do that.”
By developing a growth mindset—being curious and staying open—we are rewarded with another third or even half of our lives that can be filled with creativity and renewed sense of purpose.
Gilberg-Lenz also notes that women can use this transition as a time to fuel new interests and rediscover parts of themselves—which may help them flourish with this new phase of life.
“By developing a growth mindset—being curious and staying open—we are rewarded with another third or even half of our lives that can be filled with creativity and renewed sense of purpose,” she says. “This is a new phase of adulthood, where we get to center ourselves—one in which we’re recognized for our value and explore the universe from a perspective of wisdom and experience.”
Menopause can actually be a time when you feel your most confident
Yes, menopause can be a profoundly empowering time—with the right mindsets. And these mindset shifts need to be encouraged not just for the women who are experiencing menopause, but for the community as a whole.
“Those that have support, community, resources, and education have less difficulty coping with this transition—but the majority of us enter into the period of time with little to no preparation. We would never allow adolescents to do as they enter their own massive hormonal, physical and spiritual transition of puberty,” says Gilberg-Lenz, noting that this is why it’s so important to have these discussions and education around menopause.
Shepard agrees: “Menopause can be an exciting time for women as she goes through this phase that can offer new ways to think about life—but we as a society need to change the signaling patterns that we send to women about what happens to them as they enter perimenopause and menopause.”
11 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10088347/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6092036/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3197240/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8394691/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK285446/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37852008/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10273865/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11400220/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15497906/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12150226/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3296386/
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.