“Now I would say we are shedding more light on menopause in a sense that it can be a conversation topic and not completely shameful or trying to be hidden,” says OBGYN Jessica Shepherd, M.D., author of the forthcoming book GENERATION M: Living Well in Perimenopause and Menopause. “We can think about this as a time of transition. There are inevitable changes that need to occur in the body, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t tools, habits, and mental shifts that can help shape a great experience for women going through that transition.”