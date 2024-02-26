Skip to Content
Mental Health

A Neuroscientist's 4 Tips For Women To Set Their Brains Up For Success 

February 26, 2024
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You need to protect your brain as you age, full stop. As neuroscientist Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., author of The Menopause Brain, says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, “Your brain cells stay with you for life. If you damage them, you don't have a second choice.” 

But certain hormonal shifts—namely, menopause—can be quite demanding on women’s brains, she has found time and again1. And contrary to popular belief, these shifts don’t happen overnight. “Transitioning to menopause can take anywhere between two and 14 years,” Mosconi says, and it can begin as early as your 30s. 

You may not be able to control the transition, but you can prepare your brain for its impact. Here, Mosconi shares her top lifestyle tips to set your brain up for success—at any age. 

1.

Exercise

Exercise is arguably the best thing you can do for your brain. “It's been shown time and time again that it really supports the health of your neurons—not just when you're young but also at all stages and walks of life,” Mosconi says. 

Which type of exercise reigns supreme? According to Mosconi, it ultimately depends on your individual concerns and goals. 

“Cardio seems to be especially helpful for thermal regulation2, body temperature, [and] it really helps mitigate hot flashes and night sweats,” she notes. “[It] also seems to help for cognitive health3, cognitive performance, and brain fog.” Strength training, on the other hand, has been shown to help activate cellular metabolism, preserve muscle mass and bone health, and improve mood4, she says. 

“Some women really experience anger and irritability, even rage, during menopause,” she notes. “Strength training seems to be helping at least some women relieve some of their tension.” As for balance and flexibility exercises (think yoga, Pilates, tai chi, etc.), Mosconi explains they can help with stress reduction and sleep5

In an ideal world, you would be able to have time to commit to all three—but that’s not so practical. In a more realistic scenario, “It's helpful to know what kind of exercises may help you best, based on your own triggers and things that you want to achieve,” Mosconi explains. 

2.

Nutrition

Your brain is a complex organ that thrives off the nutrients it craves. “Nutrients are not just nutrients,” Mosconi declares. “Nutrients are information, and they are the kind of information that speaks directly to your genetics.”

That said, a balanced diet filled with antioxidants, omega-3s, protein, and anti-inflammatory staples are not just fuel for your body. “The same nutrients will penetrate inside your brain cells and go talk to your DNA and tell it what to do,” Mosconi says. “They carry information at the epigenetic level and can really improve your health.” 

So what’s on her brain-healthy menu? She encourages a “green Mediterranean” diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. “That's what your gut material wants to eat,” she notes (and your gut and brain are intimately linked). 

It’s especially important for your estrobolome—a part of your overall gut microbiome that is crucial for estrogen regulation. The microbes in this section create a specific enzyme called β-glucuronidase (GUS)6 that helps regulate circulating estrogen throughout the body. “That's very helpful for women's health overall, and the way that you take care of your estrobolome, as well as the rest of the microbiome, is by eating more plant based foods,” Mosconi says. 

The key is to feed your microbiome prebiotic plant fibers, which are found in fruits and veggies. “I don't care where you get your fiber, but there has to be fiber in your diet. It's really important,” she adds. Here are some of our favorite prebiotic supplements, for those looking to secure a daily dose. 

3.

Time-restricted eating

Mosconi counts herself a fan of intermittent fasting. “But in the Mediterranean region and in many other countries, we just call it sleeping,” she quips. 

It’s important to give your digestive system a break, but you don’t necessarily have to stick to a strict feeding window or plan. She doesn’t like the “intermittent fasting” label, but she does encourage at least a 12-hour digestive rest. 

“Every time you're eating something, your brain needs to supervise the digestive system,” she explains. “You're keeping your entire body activated. So you do need to give yourself a break.” 

4.

Mindset

 

Finally, Mosconi notes that your mindset about aging and menopause can impact your brain health over time. It may sound soft, but trust, there is some science to back up the claim. 

“There are cultures and societies around the world where women do not fear menopause… and that correlates with fewer symptoms,” she explains. For instance, in Japan, the word for menopause is “konenki,” which means “renewed energy.” Mosconi adds, “It means a new phase of life. It's something that should not be dreaded.” Coincidentally, research has found that Japanese women report fewer menopause struggles7

Similarly, “In some parts of India, women gain status after menopause,” Mosconi explains. “They have more freedom, they're looked up to, and they don't have symptoms of menopause8 other than a change in eyesight.” 

All this to say: It’s important to protect your brain, but your mindset also has a say in the matter. A positive attitude on aging is associated with enhanced longevity9, after all. 

The takeaway 

Mosconi has spent years researching how menopause impacts the brain and has found some fascinating links (tune into the full episode to hear them all!), but you shouldn’t underestimate the power of lifestyle interventions. “I worship brain health in some ways, and I really believe that your lifestyle can do a lot of good and a lot of bad, depending on your choices,” she adds. The Mosconi-approved choices above are a great place to start.

We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or YouTube!

More On This Topic

