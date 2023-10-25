Advertisement
Looking For A Hobby? Here Are 127 Options To Find Your Next New Thing
Hobbies are like the cherry-on-top of a well-rounded life. Not only are they enriching and challenging for our minds, but they're actually beneficial to our health and longevity too.
Your hobbies might be totally different from the next person's, and that's totally cool! What counts is that you're having fun, you feel enriched, or that the activity is somehow beneficial for you.
Not to mention, hobbies become even more important as we get older. One recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine1 even found that having a hobby is linked with not only fewer depressive symptoms in people 65 and up but also higher levels of happiness, self-reported health, and life satisfaction.
So, without further ado, here are 127 unique hobbies for women (or anyone really!) looking to try something new.
Creative & crafty hobbies
- Scrapbooking
- Collaging
- Knitting
- Sewing
- Embroidery
- Crocheting
- Resin crafts
- Jewelry making
- Card making
- Quilt making
- Clothing making
- Drawing
- Painting
- Watercolors
- Sketching
- Wreath making
- Pottery
- Wood burning
- Playing an instrument
- Singing
- Calligraphy
- Papier-mâché
- Candle making
- Poetry
- Journaling
- Flower arranging
- Photography
- Bullet journaling
- Flower pressing
- Music production software
- Photo editing
- Video editing
- Soap making
- Sea glass and/or driftwood art
- Screen printing
- Origami
- Mandala-making
- Coloring books
Outdoor & athletic hobbies
- Running
- Walking
- Hiking
- Trail walking
- Kayaking
- Canoeing
- Frisbee golf
- Pickleball
- Badminton
- Yoga
- Pilates
- Dance
- Zumba
- Spinning
- Bike riding
- Rollerblading
- Archery
- Weight lifting
- Boxing
- Tai chi
- Qi gong
- Barre
- Ice skating
- Golf
- Tennis
- Horseback riding
- Volleyball
- Softball
- Swimming
- Bowling
- Table tennis
- Kickball
- Gardening
- Birdwatching
- Rock climbing
- Fishing
- Skiing
- Snowboarding
- Snow shoeing
Relaxing hobbies
- Reading
- Meditation
- Visiting art galleries
- Visiting museums
- Visiting libraries
- Learning a new language
- Blogging
- Listening to podcasts
- Acupressure
- Perfecting your skin care routine
Group hobbies
- Volunteering
- Joining a fitness club (i.e., running or tennis)
- Starting a book club
- Hosting dinner parties
- Taking group fitness classes (i.e., yoga or Pilates)
- Taking group workshops (i.e., writing or pottery)
- Taking cooking classes
- Joining an outdoor hiking club
- Going to local trivia nights
- Community gardening
- Joining a local sports league (i.e., softball or kickball)
- Hosting a monthly movie club
Collecting hobbies
- Crystals
- Magnets
- Coins
- Sports memorabilia
- Buttons & pins
- T-shirts
- Travel souvenirs
- Sea glass
- Seashells
- Driftwood
- Vintage decor
- Vintage clothing
- Books
- Houseplants
- Stamps
- Teacups
- Art
Wildcard hobbies
- Beekeeping
- Investing
- Foraging
- Stand-up comedy
- Playing poker or card games
- Playing board games
- Wine tasting
- Pickling/preserving food
- Learning astrology
- Writing a book
- Doing puzzles
FAQ:
What hobbies can women have?
Women can enjoy a variety of hobbies such as studying a particular topic, learning a new skill like baking or gardening, crafting, joining a club or workshop, and so much more.
What 5 hobbies should I have?
Consider different hobbies to suit different needs. For example, you can have a hobby that keeps you in shape, a hobby that makes you money, a hobby that is creative, a hobby that is intellectual, and a hobby involved with your friends/community.
How do I find a hobby I like?
To find a hobby you like, refer to a list such as the one found in this article, and narrow down a few that call to you based on your interests. Try out different hobbies until you find one that you like doing that fits into your life seamlessly.
The takeaway
Hobbies are a great way for women to enrich their lives, learn something new, and in some cases, connect with other people in your communities. Hobbies bring joy to our lives, keep us sharp as we age, and allow us to access flow states that are beneficial to our well-being—so find your next new thing and prepare to have some fun.
