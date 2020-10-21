7 Essential Ways To Feel More Alive

Empty. Numb. Disconnected. Bored. These are among the most common complaints that permeate people in modern culture, and which I hear every day among my clients and course members. And they all have one thing in common: they're symptoms of being disconnected internally from your innate sense of aliveness.

So how do you feel more alive? Our culture says to do more, buy more, achieve more, succeed more, make more money, buy a bigger house, get out more, find a hobby, find a different job, live your passion. While there may be some truth to a few of these directives, the bottom line is that a full external life will not create internal fullness.

We all know people — perhaps you're one of them — who fall into the cultural trap of more and keep climbing the social, work, and health ladders, hoping that when they reach the top they'll finally feel alive. But it's a grand illusion, because there is no top: there's just another ladder offering another illusion of happiness. They've fallen into the "I'll be happy when ..." trap and, once in the trap, it's hard to find their way out.

What the culture fails to teach is that the road to aliveness is the other way around: when you're filled up internally you will naturally create a full external life. Just like meditation teaches that authentic and inspired doing arises from a still place of being, so the picture we paint on the canvas of life will feel alive when it's an expression of the fullness within.

There are many ways to fill your inner well. The following seven are just a few: