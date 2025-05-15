Advertisement
Focus On These 4 Things For Mobility & Longevity Says This Top Expert
We all want to age well. We want to stay sharp and engaged in life. We want to move well and remain mobile no matter our age. We want to protect our bodies from degenerative conditions or chronic illnesses. We want to thrive.
The problem is that for years, we’ve been led to believe that how we age is largely out of our control.
Changing that narrative has become Vonda Wright, M.D.’s mission in life.
“ We are not the victims of the passage of time,” says Wright—a world-renowned orthopedic surgeon who is on mindbodygreen’s scientific advisory board. “[Once] we realize that we have the agency to make small choices, that can change the very trajectory of our health.”
Joining us at our 2025 Revitalize summit in Miami, Wright spoke to our audience about building an unbreakable mindset, how to avoid a future of fragility, and actionable ways to improve longevity and mobility.
That includes her very simple FACE method, which she spoke about during her Q+A with mindbodygreen Co-founder and Co-CEO Jason Wachob.
Here, everything you need to know about starting your own FACE-forward practice.
F for flexibility (& mobility)
Flexibility is simply the ability to move muscles and joints through a full normal range of motion. We lose flexibility and mobility when we remain too stationary throughout the day, and don’t actively engage in a broad spectrum of movements—yes, even simple moves. Think things like: getting up and down off the floor and taking the stairs.
“If we don’t maintain our muscles at their full length, they won’t function as effectively,” says Wright. “And if we don’t regularly help our joints move through their full range of motion as a daily practice, then we’ll be less effective at A, which is aerobic training.”
What to do:
A for aerobic exercise
While Wright is known for her “lift heavy” mantra for women, she certainly does not ignore aerobic exercise.
She just wants women to rethink their approach.
“You gotta stop killing yourself seven days a week with only high-intensity interval training,” she told us. “What’s gonna happen is, you’re gonna end up worn out and rusted out in this orthopedic surgeon’s office. You need to mix up your cardio. Do low base training and do days of high intensity, but just not every day. It’s not how pro athletes train, and therefore, you don’t have to do it either.”
What to do:
C for carrying a load
“ There is no room in a woman's life for namby-pamby pink weights. I will continue to say that every day,” says Wright. (Now that’s a mic drop quote if we’ve ever heard one.) Continuing to push women to adopt a regular strength training program, Wright says her medium of choice is lifting weights. But, she caveats, there’s room for other methods too.
“ I specifically do not say ‘Go weight lift,’ although that is what I personally do, because I believe we can carry weights in a lot of different ways,” she says. Rucking is a great alternative, as it means you can build core strength, lift a substantial load, and get outdoors!
What to do:
E for equilibrium
Balance is the unsung hero of longevity. If you want to remain active, mobile, and independent with age, you need to remain balanced.
“In general, we do not break and then fall—we fall and then break,” she says. “So if I can help you learn to rebalance and stay upright and not trip and fall, you'll go a long way.”
What to do:
The takeaway
Aging isn’t something that happens to you—it’s something you train for. And with Wright’s FACE method, you can take consistent, intentional steps to keep your body resilient, no matter your age.
Focusing on flexibility, aerobic exercise, strength training, and balance as your foundation, you’re not just avoiding frailty—you’re building a future where you can move freely, live fully, and age on your own terms.