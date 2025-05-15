Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Focus On These 4 Things For Mobility & Longevity Says This Top Expert

May 15, 2025
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Woman holding heavy weights
Image by Drazen Zigic / istock
May 15, 2025

We all want to age well. We want to stay sharp and engaged in life. We want to move well and remain mobile no matter our age. We want to protect our bodies from degenerative conditions or chronic illnesses. We want to thrive. 

The problem is that for years, we’ve been led to believe that how we age is largely out of our control. 

Changing that narrative has become Vonda Wright, M.D.’s mission in life.

“ We are not the victims of the passage of time,” says Wright—a world-renowned orthopedic surgeon who is on mindbodygreen’s scientific advisory board. “[Once] we realize that we have the agency to make small choices, that can change the very trajectory of our health.”

Joining us at our 2025 Revitalize summit in Miami, Wright spoke to our audience about building an unbreakable mindset, how to avoid a future of fragility, and actionable ways to improve longevity and mobility.

That includes her very simple FACE method, which she spoke about during her Q+A with mindbodygreen Co-founder and Co-CEO Jason Wachob

Here, everything you need to know about starting your own FACE-forward practice.  

F for flexibility (& mobility) 

Flexibility is simply the ability to move muscles and joints through a full normal range of motion. We lose flexibility and mobility when we remain too stationary throughout the day, and don’t actively engage in a broad spectrum of movements—yes, even simple moves. Think things like: getting up and down off the floor and taking the stairs. 

“If we don’t maintain our muscles at their full length, they won’t function as effectively,” says Wright. “And if we don’t regularly help our joints move through their full range of motion as a daily practice, then we’ll be less effective at A, which is aerobic training.”

What to do:

Wright previously told us that before every workout she spends 10 minutes engaging in dynamic warmups, making sure to highlight "every joint I'm going to use," she shared. "I do hip swings. I do deep squats to the ground to [stretch] my ankles, my knees, my hip joints… I'm warming up my lower back. I go through about 10 minutes of warm-up just to get all my joints that are going to move dynamically warmed up." 

A for aerobic exercise

While Wright is known for her “lift heavy” mantra for women, she certainly does not ignore aerobic exercise. 

She just wants women to rethink their approach. 

“You gotta stop killing yourself seven days a week with only high-intensity interval training,” she told us. “What’s gonna happen is, you’re gonna end up worn out and rusted out in this orthopedic surgeon’s office. You need to mix up your cardio. Do low base training and do days of high intensity, but just not every day. It’s not how pro athletes train, and therefore, you don’t have to do it either.”

What to do:

Wright says she focuses on both ends of the aerobic training spectrum, and makes sure she’s switching up her cadence. “I always encourage doing two types of aerobic training. First, walk every day—ideally after your biggest meal—to help your muscles absorb glucose more effectively. Second, twice a week, do short bursts of high-intensity exercise that get your heart rate up as much as possible,” she explains. “It doesn’t have to be running—you don’t need to be Usain Bolt—but the goal is to push your body hard enough to remind it you’re alive. This kind of effort can even stimulate your muscle stem cells.”

C for carrying a load

“ There is no room in a woman's life for namby-pamby pink weights. I will continue to say that every day,” says Wright. (Now that’s a mic drop quote if we’ve ever heard one.) Continuing to push women to adopt a regular strength training program, Wright says her medium of choice is lifting weights. But, she caveats, there’s room for other methods too.

“ I specifically do not say ‘Go weight lift,’ although that is what I personally do, because I believe we can carry weights in a lot of different ways,” she says. Rucking is a great alternative, as it means you can build core strength, lift a substantial load, and get outdoors! 

What to do:

Wright previously explained one of her preferred strength training method, which is to focus on compound lifts (i.e.: Prioritize multi-joint movements like squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and pull-ups). These exercises engage multiple muscle groups, improve coordination, and build functional strength. To do so, choose the right weight by selecting something you can lift four to six times with good form but that feels challenging by the last rep. And then, work in sets of three to four. (Learn more here.) 

E for equilibrium

Balance is the unsung hero of longevity. If you want to remain active, mobile, and independent with age, you need to remain balanced. 

“In general, we do not break and then fall—we fall and then break,” she says. “So if I can help you learn to rebalance and stay upright and not trip and fall, you'll go a long way.” 

What to do:

Simple daily habits can help retrain your balance. Wright shared an easy balance exercise that she does during every morning and evening while brushing her teeth (yes, really). “You do it safely next to a counter, usually when you’re brushing your teeth so that the movement of your arm and toothbrush will cause you to focus on balancing on one leg,” she said in the Instagram post

The takeaway 

Aging isn’t something that happens to you—it’s something you train for. And with Wright’s FACE method, you can take consistent, intentional steps to keep your body resilient, no matter your age. 

Focusing on flexibility, aerobic exercise, strength training, and balance as your foundation, you’re not just avoiding frailty—you’re building a future where you can move freely, live fully, and age on your own terms.

