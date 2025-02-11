Skip to Content
Routines

Researchers Reveal The Longevity Hack You’re Overlooking—Plus, 3 Simple Steps

Ava Durgin
February 11, 2025
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Vitor Diniz / Pexels
February 11, 2025

We all know fitness is a pillar of longevity, but what if I told you that touching your toes might be just as important as your heart-pumping workouts?

New research published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports highlights a surprising connection between flexibility and living a longer, healthier life.

The study: 28 years of data, 3,000 participants

Researchers tracked over 3,000 individuals, aged 46 to 65, for nearly three decades to assess how flexibility influenced mortality risk. Using a "Flexindex" score based on 20 different movements involving multiple joints, they found a clear pattern:

  • Those with higher flexibility scores lived longer than their less limber counterparts.
  • Men with poor flexibility were nearly 1.87 times more likely to die than men with higher flexibility scores.
  • Interestingly, women generally scored 35% higher on flexibility tests compared to men, but those with lower scores still faced a heightened mortality risk.

Why flexibility is a longevity superpower

Staying limber isn’t just about impressing your friends with a split. Flexibility is key to maintaining:

  • Pain-free movement: Stiff joints and tight muscles can lead to chronic aches.
  • Mobility and independence: Being able to move easily means you're less likely to experience falls or mobility limitations as you age.
  • Lower blood pressure: Stretching has been shown to help relax blood vessels, contributing to improved circulation.

In short, flexible bodies often mean happier, more independent lives—and that's a recipe for living longer.

The science behind stretching

The study's findings are rooted in more than just muscle mechanics. Improved flexibility enhances joint function, reduces inflammation, and promotes better balance.

These benefits translate to fewer injuries and more efficient movement patterns, supporting the body's natural aging processes.

Easy ways to get your stretch on

Don’t worry—you don’t need to become a yoga guru overnight to see benefits. A few simple steps can make a difference:

  1. Daily stretch sessions: Just 5-10 minutes a day can improve your flexibility over time.
  2. Target problem areas: Focus on hips, hamstrings, and shoulders for optimal results.
  3. Incorporate dynamic movements: Stretching doesn't have to be static. Gentle movements help ease stiffness and prep muscles for activity.

If you're unsure where to start, check out these expert-backed guides:

The takeaway

If you’ve been skipping your stretches, it’s time to reconsider. With nearly 30 years of research backing the link between flexibility and longevity, a few extra minutes each day could help you live a longer, more vibrant life. So go ahead—reach for your toes. Your future self will thank you.

You're Probably Doing Front Lunges Wrong—Here's How To Get It Right
Routines

You're Probably Doing Front Lunges Wrong—Here's How To Get It Right

Katie Austin

Stressed, Sore, Or Trouble Sleeping: This $8 Treatment Addresses All Of The Above
Recovery

Stressed, Sore, Or Trouble Sleeping: This $8 Treatment Addresses All Of The Above

Carleigh Ferrante

This Spine-Strengthening Yoga Pose Also Activates Your Core & Glutes
Routines

This Spine-Strengthening Yoga Pose Also Activates Your Core & Glutes

Sarah Regan

5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Help Wake You Up On Cold Mornings
Routines

5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Help Wake You Up On Cold Mornings

Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain
Women's Health

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

One Thing To Do Daily For Better Cognition & Memory, According To Research
Integrative Health

One Thing To Do Daily For Better Cognition & Memory, According To Research

Sarah Regan

