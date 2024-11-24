Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

6 Tips For Avoiding Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
November 24, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Image by Miho Tanaka x mbg creative
November 24, 2024

If you’ve ever worried about injuries keeping you from your favorite activities, you’re not alone. Whether you’re hitting the gym, training for a race, or jumping on the pickleball bandwagon (careful with those knees!)—injury prevention is the key to keeping you moving. 

On the mindbodygreen podcast, I talked with orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine expert Miho Tanaka, M.D., Ph.D., about her top tips on training and recovery strategies designed to help you build a body that’s resilient, balanced, and injury-free.

Injury prevention basics

The best way to prevent injuries is to prioritize muscle balance, strength, and a well-rounded approach to training. It’s all about setting your body up for success with stability, symmetry, and a gradual increase in intensity.

1. Warm-up like a pro

As we age, the body undergoes changes that make warm-ups and mobility exercises increasingly essential for avoiding injury. Tendons, which connect muscles to bones, naturally begin to lose their elasticity and become more rigid over time. This rigidity can make movements less fluid and increase the likelihood of strains or tears, especially during explosive or high-impact activities. In addition, collagen production—vital for maintaining tendon flexibility and strength—decreases with age, making tendons more prone to stiffness and brittleness.

Stretching and mobility exercises are your secret weapon as you age. A solid warm-up wakes up your muscles and joints, saying, "Let’s do this!" For older adults, it’s a crucial step to steer clear of overuse injuries like tendinitis and muscle strains, keeping you active and doing what you love.

2. Avoid muscle imbalances

Muscle symmetry is key to preventing injury. Many women tend to have asymmetrical strength or flexibility, which leads to overuse in specific areas. Tanaka emphasizes focusing on equal strength and flexibility on both sides of the body to ensure even distribution and avoid stress on weaker areas.

To build balance, try having a coach or trainer observe your movement patterns. Sometimes it takes a second set of eyes to spot those small asymmetries in how you move.

3. Increase load gradually

When it comes to increasing weight or intensity, think increments, not leaps. Tanaka suggests no more than a 20% increase in load, intensity, or volume per week. “Our muscles can only accommodate so much,” she says. Exceeding that limit—especially quickly—shifts pressure onto tendons and joints, which can lead to injuries over time.

4. Careful of repetitive and explosive movements

It’s not just about the range of motion but the repetitiveness of a movement that can lead to injury. For instance, high-frequency activities that demand constant, forceful movements (think jumping or sprinting) can be particularly risky. The same goes for explosive moves, where your muscle is elongating while contracting, generating a ton of force—and increasing injury risk. So, mix it up

Tanaka recommends diversifying your workout routine to prevent overuse injuries. If you play multiple sports, you’re already one step ahead in avoiding those repetitive stress injuries that can come from focusing on a single activity.

5. Understanding ACL risks in women

For women, ACL injuries are up to four times more common than in men. Tanaka explains that part of this is due to structural differences, but movement patterns are another crucial factor. For instance, women often have weaker core and hamstring strength, which can cause the knee to be at risk during dynamic movements. However, strengthening the core and muscles around the knee can lower this risk by up to 75%. 

Tanaka highlights how hormones, especially in women, play a huge role in injury susceptibility. Relaxin—a hormone associated with pregnancy—affects the structure and flexibility of your ligaments, potentially increasing injury risk1. Interestingly, research has found that oral contraceptives with higher progesterone could help strengthen the ACL, suggesting that progesterone might protect against ligament injuries. While more research is needed on this, it points to a fascinating link between hormones, tendon strength, and even movement patterns.

6. The power of comprehensive care for women

Tanaka’s approach to injury prevention goes beyond muscle and ligament care; she advocates for a holistic, multidisciplinary approach. For women, injury prevention is most effective when you consider all aspects of wellness—from hormonal health to movement patterns to nutrition.

Today’s healthcare system often looks at these elements in isolation, but Tanaka believes the future of sports medicine is a comprehensive approach, where orthopedic specialists, nutritionists, endocrinologists, and physical therapists work together to build a cohesive plan for each athlete. Not only can this prevent injuries, but it also helps women achieve peak performance in a healthier, safer way. It’s a vision for sports medicine that Tanaka believes could redefine care for female athletes.

The takeaway

If Tanaka had to give one piece of advice, it’s this: we have more control over injury risk than we think. Here’s her best advice for staying safe, healthy, and active:

  • Stay informed on the science: Injury prevention research is always progressing, and keeping up with it can help you adapt your training and recovery as new insights emerge.
  • Prioritize a balanced routine: Muscle balance, core stability, and flexibility are your best friends in injury prevention.
  • Invest in future health: Time spent warming up, strengthening, and recovering properly is an investment in your future mobility and wellness.

When it comes to preventing injuries, it’s all about putting in the work now to keep you moving and active in the long term. So, whether you’re lifting weights or playing that next pickleball match, follow Tanaka’s insights to build a strong foundation for lifelong health.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)
Integrative Health

Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Integrative Health

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How
Integrative Health

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How

Morgan Chamberlain

Want To Build Muscle After 60? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This (Not Protein)
Integrative Health

Want To Build Muscle After 60? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This (Not Protein)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Research Shows This Underconsumed Nutrient Improves Blood Sugar Levels
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Underconsumed Nutrient Improves Blood Sugar Levels

Morgan Chamberlain

Adding This To Your Morning Coffee Could Fend Off Inflammation, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Adding This To Your Morning Coffee Could Fend Off Inflammation, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Supplement Is Like An Adult Bedtime Story—It'll Put You To Sleep Fast*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Like An Adult Bedtime Story—It'll Put You To Sleep Fast*

Emma Loewe

These 3 Nutrients Slow Down Age-Related Vision Loss (Yes, Really!)
Integrative Health

These 3 Nutrients Slow Down Age-Related Vision Loss (Yes, Really!)

Morgan Chamberlain

Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)
Integrative Health

Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Integrative Health

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How
Integrative Health

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How

Morgan Chamberlain

Want To Build Muscle After 60? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This (Not Protein)
Integrative Health

Want To Build Muscle After 60? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This (Not Protein)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Research Shows This Underconsumed Nutrient Improves Blood Sugar Levels
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Underconsumed Nutrient Improves Blood Sugar Levels

Morgan Chamberlain

Adding This To Your Morning Coffee Could Fend Off Inflammation, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Adding This To Your Morning Coffee Could Fend Off Inflammation, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Supplement Is Like An Adult Bedtime Story—It'll Put You To Sleep Fast*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Like An Adult Bedtime Story—It'll Put You To Sleep Fast*

Emma Loewe

These 3 Nutrients Slow Down Age-Related Vision Loss (Yes, Really!)
Integrative Health

These 3 Nutrients Slow Down Age-Related Vision Loss (Yes, Really!)

Morgan Chamberlain

Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)
Integrative Health

Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Integrative Health

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How
Integrative Health

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How

Morgan Chamberlain

Want To Build Muscle After 60? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This (Not Protein)
Integrative Health

Want To Build Muscle After 60? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This (Not Protein)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Research Shows This Underconsumed Nutrient Improves Blood Sugar Levels
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Underconsumed Nutrient Improves Blood Sugar Levels

Morgan Chamberlain

Adding This To Your Morning Coffee Could Fend Off Inflammation, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Adding This To Your Morning Coffee Could Fend Off Inflammation, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Supplement Is Like An Adult Bedtime Story—It'll Put You To Sleep Fast*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Like An Adult Bedtime Story—It'll Put You To Sleep Fast*

Emma Loewe

These 3 Nutrients Slow Down Age-Related Vision Loss (Yes, Really!)
Integrative Health

These 3 Nutrients Slow Down Age-Related Vision Loss (Yes, Really!)

Morgan Chamberlain

29% Of U.S. Adults Are Prone To These 10 Diseases—Are You?
Integrative Health

29% Of U.S. Adults Are Prone To These 10 Diseases—Are You?

Morgan Chamberlain

Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)
Integrative Health

Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Integrative Health

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How
Integrative Health

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How

Morgan Chamberlain

Want To Build Muscle After 60? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This (Not Protein)
Integrative Health

Want To Build Muscle After 60? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This (Not Protein)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Research Shows This Underconsumed Nutrient Improves Blood Sugar Levels
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Underconsumed Nutrient Improves Blood Sugar Levels

Morgan Chamberlain

Adding This To Your Morning Coffee Could Fend Off Inflammation, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Adding This To Your Morning Coffee Could Fend Off Inflammation, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Supplement Is Like An Adult Bedtime Story—It'll Put You To Sleep Fast*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Like An Adult Bedtime Story—It'll Put You To Sleep Fast*

Emma Loewe

These 3 Nutrients Slow Down Age-Related Vision Loss (Yes, Really!)
Integrative Health

These 3 Nutrients Slow Down Age-Related Vision Loss (Yes, Really!)

Morgan Chamberlain

29% Of U.S. Adults Are Prone To These 10 Diseases—Are You?
Integrative Health

29% Of U.S. Adults Are Prone To These 10 Diseases—Are You?

Morgan Chamberlain

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.