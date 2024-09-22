6 Things Every Woman Should Know About Hormone Health, From An OB-GYN

King’s advice? Stop apologizing and start speaking up! "You have a voice, use it. This is your body, and you get one life," she says. Whether it’s about your period, birth control, or menopause, asking questions is your right. Preparing a list of questions before your appointment and bringing a friend for moral support can go a long way. King also emphasizes the importance of finding a doctor you trust—someone who listens and makes you feel heard. And if you don’t feel like your doctor is the best fit for you? It’s totally okay to find someone else. Building a solid relationship with your healthcare provider should feel like a team effort.