Women's Health

How Women Can Prevent Injury While Weightlifting In Their 40s & Beyond

Stephanie Estima, D.C.
Author:
Stephanie Estima, D.C.
October 12, 2024
Stephanie Estima, D.C.
Doctor of Chiropractic
By Stephanie Estima, D.C.
Doctor of Chiropractic
Dr. Stephanie Estima is a world-renowned health expert on female-centric health span, lifespan, and performance. Through a deep understanding of neuroscience, metabolism, nutrition, and exercise physiology, she helps women make informed choices on evidence-based health strategies and tools.
Woman lifting weights in the gym
Image by Julia-Volk / Stocksy
October 12, 2024

Women are being told to lift heavy weights for the sake of their health—and I totally agree with the sentiment.

But while I believe resistance training is the key to aging well (and developing confidence and mental resilience), one aspect of it is being grossly overlooked: Most women, especially those who are now in perimenopause, grew up in the era of step class and cardio kickboxing.

It wasn't popular for women to be in the weight room until recently, and many of us were not taught how to lift properly.

After 16 years in private practice caring for thousands of female patients, these are my top tips for women looking to build muscle safely and without injury.

Why women are more injury-prone—especially once they hit perimenopause

There are well-documented increases in tendon and ligament injury risk among premenopausal and postmenopausal women. For example, women are at greater risk than men of sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture1 in the years leading up to menopause. One of the working hypotheses for elevated ACL injury in females is that long-term exposure to high levels of circulating estrogen influences tendon and ligament collagen turnover, composition, and function, and thereby, susceptibility to injury.

Another area we see commonly injured is the shoulder—most often presenting as adhesive capsulitis (also known as frozen shoulder). While frozen shoulder can affect both sexes, it is most commonly diagnosed in women aged 40-602. Although we don't know exactly why frozen shoulder occurs, changes in sex hormones, loss of collagen, and an overexpression of fibroblasts that drive an immune response within the shoulder joint could be risk factors for women.

To make matters worse, when ligaments and tendons are injured during perimenopause or menopause, they can take more time to heal due to hormonal changes that occur during this time—namely, the attenuation of estrogen.

How to prevent injuries in the gym

Consider this a road map for how perimenopausal and menopausal women can build muscle, prevent injury, and maximize their time in the gym: 

1.

Do a muscle-specific warmup

The first thing you want to think about when gearing up to lift any weights is how you can best direct neural attention to the muscles in question. Anatomically, nerves and blood vessels travel beside each other through the body, so where (neural) attention goes, energy (blood) flows. 

Warm-ups have classically been thought of as five or 10 minutes on the treadmill. While not a bad idea, this isn't a great one if you are going to be lifting weights. A good warm-up is specific to the movement patterns in question. So ask yourself: What are going to be the best movement patterns to prime my muscles for the work they're about to do?

Let's say it's leg day and you're going to be squatting with weights. Irrespective of the kind of squat or the machine you might be using, you want to prime the body for the squatting motion. What better way to prepare your body for squats than…well…with squats? Body-weight squats, Smith machine squats (with no weight), or back squats with a barbell with no plates on it are excellent choices for a warm-up if weighted squats are on the menu.

If you are scheduled for some pull-ups, why not start with assisted pull-ups on a machine? If you are going to be deadlifting, why not deadlift just the bar?

The other objective of a muscle-specific warm-up set is to get you sweaty and ready to work. So typically I like to perform three or four sets of a warm-up before the weights get serious, progressively adding on a bit of weight each time. Remember, you're not trying to go to failure but instead ramping up the neural stimulus for when you are ready to lift heavy.

Each progressive warm-up set should get slightly more difficult. When your warm-up is complete, you should feel warm, slightly dewy (aka, you're sweaty), and ready to work.

Here is a sample warm-up set for leg day:

  • Walking Lunges, body weight only: 20 reps per leg
  • Walking Lunges, 10 lbs: 15 reps per leg
  • Walking Lunges, 25 lbs: 12 reps per leg

Here is a sample warm-up set for back day:

  • Assisted Pull-Up Machine, 130 lbs: 20 reps
  • Assisted Pull-Ups, 70 lbs: 15 reps
  • Assisted Pull-Ups, 45 lbs: 10 reps

(Note: the assisted pull-up machine is "easier" the heavier the weight, so as the weight gets lighter, the harder it gets.) 

Summary

Your warm-up sets should include the movement you are planning on doing with weights. This will reinforce the neuromechanical patterning needed to execute the movement well.
2.

Play around with tempo to increase time under tension

Yes, you can grow muscle without lifting heavy weights. Manipulating the tempo of your exercises can replicate the effects of heavier weights (while reducing injury risk). Specifically, I recommend elongating the eccentric phase of the movement to be about four seconds long. 

One of the biggest mistakes I see in the gym is that we tend to focus more on the concentric phase. Let's use bicep curls as an example: The concentric phase is the first part of the movement, when the muscles are shortening. The eccentric part of the movement is when you lengthen the muscle back to the starting position. 

Now, be honest: How many people have you seen only focus on the first part of the curl, only to drop the weight back down and completely ignore the eccentric phase? Now be even more honest: Am I describing your form?

The eccentric phase is often the harder one, so once you slow it down, you may need to use lighter weights. For those of you who like to load plate after plate on a bar or derive a lot of satisfaction from lifting heavy, you have been warned: Slowing down the tempo and focusing on the eccentric is going to humble you in a big way.

Summary

Shift your attention to the eccentric (lengthening) part of the movements in all your exercises. Slow it down by counting in your head. Start with a four-count descent.
3.

Work the weakest point of the movement

This brings me to my last point: One of the best ways to prevent injury is by training "the weakest point" of the movement. This is another way to say that you should focus on hitting a full range of motion to drive muscle growth. Often, it's in the last few degrees of motion that we leave a lot of our goals on the table. Achieving a full range of motion is also important for injury prevention.

If you are squatting to 90 degrees of knee flexion, it's OK but not as good at tensioning out the glute as squatting below 90 degrees.

If full range is an issue (maybe you have a foot or ankle mobility issue or an arthritic condition), then keep the weights light and work on restoring your full range of motion. Go see your chiropractor or physio, and for the love of Cleopatra, do the mobility exercises they give you! 

Summary

Execute all your exercises with a full range of motion—or as much as you can. Go all the way down, and then (and only then) shorten the muscle again to come back up.

The takeaway

Once you do a targeted warmup, tempo your workout to focus on the eccentric movements, and get into the longest position possible—all while using lighter weights—I am confident you will make extraordinary progress in your muscle pursuit.

By applying some of these principles to your training regimen, you are going to develop a full range of motion, beautiful muscles, and strong tendons and ligaments that resist injury and stand the test of time. 

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

