From the launch of Peloton’s mobility series to Alo Moves’ collection of mobility videos, more and more fitness brands are leaning into functional mobility, offering courses and videos for increasing the range of motion in the joints. Considering the stats on chiropractic visits have doubled in the past 15-20 years, it’s clear people are also becoming more aware of how they feel in their bodies and seeking relief. Even the hashtag #mobility on TikTok has garnered over 3.3 billion views, with users all around the world creating videos for various mobility challenges involving pistol squats, pull-ups, and hip-opening stretches.