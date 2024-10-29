Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

3 Common Factors That Damage Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 29, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Young Woman Applying Sunscreen on a Beach
Image by Kike Arnaiz / Stocksy
October 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

It's the unfortunate truth: UV rays damage your skin1 and contribute to visible skin aging. Hence, why you see such a difference in the complexion of SPF-wearers versus SPF-avoiders, namely sun spots and drooping or sagging skin. 

That latter sign of sun damage can actually be attributed to collagen damage, as UV rays wreak havoc on this skin-tightening compound. However, the sun isn't your collagen's only opponent.

To come, three other factors contributing to collagen decline and damage you should know about: 

1.

Smoking

There's a long list of reasons why smoking isn't great for you, including the appearance and health of your skin.

In fact, smoking is the "big one" for collagen damage, board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, M.D., previously told mbg

"Smoking decreases the amount of oxygen delivered to tissues. Therefore, tissue cannot regenerate and is more likely to become damaged and die," he explains. 

That, plus the oxidative stress of chemicals in tobacco smoke, can lead to premature wrinkles. One study on twins even found that those who smoked had more wrinkles, crow's feet, and facial lines than their nonsmoking counterparts.

2.

Inflammation-triggering diets

Next up: inflammation-triggering diets. See, what you eat has a direct impact on how your skin looks and feels, mainly due to inflammation. 

Inflammatory diets, which often include eating plans that are high in sugar, simple carbohydrates, and processed meats, activate the immune system and promote inflammation throughout the body, says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., which can wreak havoc on your natural collagen production.

So, say, if you've ever wondered why your collagen supplement doesn't work, take a look at the "other" ingredients on the label: Sugar-laden collagen supplements may do way more harm than good.

Instead, look for sugar-free, hydrolyzed collagen peptides to support your natural collagen production—here's our list of the best of the best for your browsing pleasure. 

3.

Stress

This one may not be that surprising, but it sure is often overlooked: Stress can age your skin. Research shows that stress can be pro-inflammatory2 and, again, that can lower your ability to naturally produce collagen. 

Stress also causes an increase in hormones like cortisol, which research has found can decrease the production of collagen.

Easing stress in your life is easier said than done, but try taking it one step at a time and incorporating one stress-relieving activity into your daily routine—here are 10 science-backed approaches to try

The takeaway

While UV rays can damage your skin's collagen levels, so can smoking, inflammatory foods, and stress. To support your skin's collagen production regardless, consider taking collagen supplements daily. Here, everything you need to know about finding the best products and the full-body benefits of collagen supplementation. And as always: Maintain healthy sun habits!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?
Home

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?

Hannah Frye

Wait, Should You Be Hair Cycling Now, Too? What An Expert Suggests
Beauty

Wait, Should You Be Hair Cycling Now, Too? What An Expert Suggests

Hannah Frye

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them
Beauty

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them

Alexandra Engler

Dry Strands Got You Down? 5 Common Causes (& How To Deal With Them)
Beauty

Dry Strands Got You Down? 5 Common Causes (& How To Deal With Them)

Hannah Frye

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells – Because, Yes, It’s Possible
Beauty

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells – Because, Yes, It’s Possible

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Celebrity Colorist & This One Mistake Will Wreck Color-Treated Hair
Beauty

I'm A Celebrity Colorist & This One Mistake Will Wreck Color-Treated Hair

Jamie Schneider

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?
Home

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?

Hannah Frye

Wait, Should You Be Hair Cycling Now, Too? What An Expert Suggests
Beauty

Wait, Should You Be Hair Cycling Now, Too? What An Expert Suggests

Hannah Frye

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them
Beauty

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them

Alexandra Engler

Dry Strands Got You Down? 5 Common Causes (& How To Deal With Them)
Beauty

Dry Strands Got You Down? 5 Common Causes (& How To Deal With Them)

Hannah Frye

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells – Because, Yes, It’s Possible
Beauty

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells – Because, Yes, It’s Possible

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Celebrity Colorist & This One Mistake Will Wreck Color-Treated Hair
Beauty

I'm A Celebrity Colorist & This One Mistake Will Wreck Color-Treated Hair

Jamie Schneider

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?
Home

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?

Hannah Frye

Wait, Should You Be Hair Cycling Now, Too? What An Expert Suggests
Beauty

Wait, Should You Be Hair Cycling Now, Too? What An Expert Suggests

Hannah Frye

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them
Beauty

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them

Alexandra Engler

Dry Strands Got You Down? 5 Common Causes (& How To Deal With Them)
Beauty

Dry Strands Got You Down? 5 Common Causes (& How To Deal With Them)

Hannah Frye

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells – Because, Yes, It’s Possible
Beauty

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells – Because, Yes, It’s Possible

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Celebrity Colorist & This One Mistake Will Wreck Color-Treated Hair
Beauty

I'm A Celebrity Colorist & This One Mistake Will Wreck Color-Treated Hair

Jamie Schneider

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?
Home

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?

Hannah Frye

Wait, Should You Be Hair Cycling Now, Too? What An Expert Suggests
Beauty

Wait, Should You Be Hair Cycling Now, Too? What An Expert Suggests

Hannah Frye

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them
Beauty

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them

Alexandra Engler

Dry Strands Got You Down? 5 Common Causes (& How To Deal With Them)
Beauty

Dry Strands Got You Down? 5 Common Causes (& How To Deal With Them)

Hannah Frye

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells – Because, Yes, It’s Possible
Beauty

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells – Because, Yes, It’s Possible

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Celebrity Colorist & This One Mistake Will Wreck Color-Treated Hair
Beauty

I'm A Celebrity Colorist & This One Mistake Will Wreck Color-Treated Hair

Jamie Schneider

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.