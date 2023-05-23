Ah, collagen. There’s a reason it has become one of the buzziest beauty terms in the zeitgeist: It’s responsible for keeping your skin firm, smooth, and taut (among many other health benefits, but that’s its main focus in skin care). Taking it orally can help promote your natural collagen and elastin production1 , which is why collagen supplements have skyrocketed in popularity as of late.

Now, these supplements do not work their magic instantly—many take at least a few weeks for those visible results (plump, bouncy skin) to make their appearance. But if you’ve been taking collagen for ages and still don’t notice anything special? Well, you might be dealing with one of the sneaky culprits below.