Sleep, Sex, & Sharing The Sheets — What This Sleep Scientist Wants You To Know
When was the last time you felt truly rested? In our fast-paced world, sleep often gets pushed aside in favor of productivity and late-night screen time.
According to Wendy Troxel, Ph.D., one of the leading voices in behavioral sleep medicine, that habit is costing us more than just energy. It's impacting our relationships, our hormones, our long-term health—and yes, even our sex lives.
Troxel is a licensed clinical psychologist, certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist, and Senior Behavioral Scientist at the RAND Corporation. She’s spent more than 15 years studying how sleep affects everything from intimacy and cognitive function to adolescent development and public policy.
And as she explains on the mindbodygreen podcast, if you care about living well, not just living long, you need to start prioritizing your rest.
Sleep as the foundation of healthspan
When asked how she defines healthspan, Troxel doesn’t hesitate. It’s about living a “full and rich life,” she says—physically, mentally, and emotionally. And sleep is the common thread tying it all together.
Sleep influences nearly every system in the body. It protects the brain, supports emotional regulation, sharpens memory, and keeps inflammation in check. It also helps us stay connected to others. “When we think about healthy aging,” Troxel says, “our social relationships are critical, and sleep plays a role there, too.”
In other words, getting good sleep isn’t just about feeling rested. It’s about functioning at your highest level in all the areas that matter most.
Sleep is a relationship enhancer
Troxel sheds light on a nuanced perspective when it comes to couples sharing a bed. While the idea of sleeping together sounds romantic, the reality is that many couples face challenges—whether it’s snoring, conflicting sleep schedules, temperature disagreements, or one partner monopolizing the sheets. These disruptions can affect sleep quality and, over time, strain the relationship.
Instead of focusing on whether couples should sleep together or apart, Troxel encourages a shift in the conversation. “It’s not about whether there’s one ‘right’ way to sleep,” she explains, “but how sleep supports the quality of our relationship.��”
For many, the comfort of sleeping next to a partner provides emotional security that may outweigh the minor inconveniences. However, Troxel points out that open communication about sleep habits is crucial. If these small issues begin to impact sleep quality, it’s essential for couples to address them together, rather than letting frustration or resentment build up.
Sleep & sexual health
Troxel's research highlights the importance of sleep for intimacy. For women, more sleep is linked to increased sexual desire, and for men, sleep deprivation can significantly reduce testosterone levels, affecting sexual health.
“Sleep is foundational to intimacy,” she asserts. Addressing sleep challenges can not only improve rest but also enhance the emotional and physical connection between partners.
Instead of viewing sleep as a potential point of conflict, couples should see it as an opportunity to strengthen their relationship by working together to ensure that both partners are well-rested and supported.
Whether it's adjusting the sleep environment, establishing a bedtime routine, or simply discussing preferences, sleep can be a relationship-enhancing endeavor when approached with understanding and cooperation.
How menopause affects your sleep
If there’s one time sleep becomes particularly fragile, it’s during menopause. Troxel notes that around 60% of women going through perimenopause or menopause report sleep disturbances, often due to hormonal shifts, mood changes, and thermoregulation issues.
She suggests getting creative and keeping the “menu of options” open. That might mean trying hormone replacement therapy, using a cooling mattress, or simply being honest with your partner about what’s happening. “Sometimes just naming the experience helps couples navigate it better,” she says. She also recommends layering bedding that can be easily tossed off during the night, and keeping the room temperature cool, between 65 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit.
Importantly, Troxel reminds us that waking up in the middle of the night isn’t inherently bad. Sleep is dynamic. It’s the inability to fall back asleep (and the mounting frustration) that becomes problematic. That’s where her go-to technique comes in.
A sleep scientist’s strategy for the 3 A.M. wakeup
If you find yourself staring at the ceiling in the middle of the night, don’t just lie there. And definitely don’t check the clock. Troxel’s rule: after 20–30 minutes of wakefulness, get out of bed and go do something low-stimulation but engaging, like reading, folding laundry, or even coloring—until you feel drowsy again.
“The goal is to get your brain off the fact that you’re not sleeping,” she says. “You want to break the cycle of anxiety and frustration that builds in the bed.”
Another preventative strategy is her “scheduled worry” exercise. Set aside 10–15 minutes during the early evening to write down everything that’s on your mind. This helps create psychological distance between you and your worries, so when your head hits the pillow, you’re not playing mental catch-up.
Can you trust your sleep tracker?
If you’ve ever obsessed over your Oura Ring score, you’re not alone. But Troxel cautions that while sleep trackers can offer helpful trends, they’re not diagnostic tools—and certainly not something to interpret night by night.
Where trackers shine is in helping you correlate behaviors (like drinking alcohol, using screens, or working out late) with changes in your sleep patterns. But one number she does take seriously? Heart rate variability, or HRV.
“HRV is like my emotional regulator,” she says. It reflects how well your nervous system is balancing stress and recovery, and improving HRV often correlates with better sleep and greater emotional resilience.
The takeaway
Sleep has finally earned a place in mainstream health conversations, but Troxel believes there’s still work to be done, especially at the systemic level. From school policies to workplace schedules, we need to design environments that support healthy sleep rather than sabotage it.
In the meantime, she urges each of us to consider how we relate to sleep not just as a nightly routine, but as a core component of how we show up for ourselves, our partners, and our future selves.