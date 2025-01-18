Years of male-dominant diagnostic criteria also mean that many women with sleep disorders are slipping through the cracks. "Obstructive sleep apnea is often missed in women," Afolabi-Brown gives as an example, since so many people's idea of a sleep apnea patient is a middle-aged man who snores loudly and is likely overweight. In reality, she says, women can be just as likely to develop it (especially during pregnancy4 ), but it might manifest as disrupted sleep, headaches, and insomnia instead of the hallmark snoring.