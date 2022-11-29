"You don't have ADHD," my best friend stated with conviction. "My brother's ADHD is so bad he can't function in school without medication. You never would've been able to get the grades you did, let alone graduate."

It was the fall after we graduated college, and I was struggling to function without the structure and routine that school provided. But my friend was right—most people I knew with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) had a lower GPA because they couldn't pay attention in class or remember to do their homework.

Her brother was a textbook example. During our decade-long friendship, I had seen how his symptoms affected his schoolwork, friendships, family dynamics, and more. I also watched their mom, a professional therapist, use her expertise to advocate for him and set systems in place to help him succeed.

Surely, she would have noticed my symptoms by now if I had ADHD, right? After all, I practically lived at their house during high school and had spent countless hours with their family. "She must be right," I accepted.

Another four and a half years passed before I got my official ADHD diagnosis at age 26.