The Adderall Shortage Is No Joke: Here Are 7 Ways To Cope, From An Editor With ADHD

Unfortunately, there isn’t a direct substitute for Adderall. Even trying another medication commonly prescribed to treat ADHD (e.g., Concerta, Vyvanse, Ritalin) can come with intense side effects. The process requires a lot of trial and error and doctor appointments before finding a brand and dose that works—a process I’d be willing to bet you know intimately and aren’t eager to repeat. Considering some people have gone days, weeks, or even months without their medication, time is of the essence.

I wasn’t diagnosed with ADHD until earlier this year at 26, so I picked up quite a few coping mechanisms over the years that helped improve my focus and concentration without medication in school and at work. And I’ve gotta be honest—the advice I’ve seen doctors and reporters give in recent articles totally sucks.

For example: One article from Harvard Health Publishing even linked to a list of coping mechanisms that include “being realistic with your time” and “putting off procrastination” by simply adding procrastination to your to-do list to “fool yourself into actually starting your work.” If only it were that easy…

Below, I’ve put together some science-backed, neurodivergent-tested habits and tools to help you cope during this difficult time. They certainly don’t replace medication, but they’re relatively quick and just might be the extra dose of neurohacking you need to make your day a little bit easier.