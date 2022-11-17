4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity 

“Once you set that wake time, the next step is to try to get some early morning sunlight,” he continues. Bright natural blue light from the sun regulates your natural sleep and wake cycle1 , helps boost alertness, and can even elevate your mood. If you live in an area that doesn’t get much natural light (or you tend to wake up before sunrise), Prather recommends investing in a light box of at least 10,000 lux. “[That light for] 30 minutes will help train your circadian rhythm,” he notes.

Consequently, when the sun goes down, you’ll want to protect yourself against artificial light exposure. “Blue light exposure from screens can impact melatonin production,2 so you just have to be thoughtful about that,” be says. “As the sun goes down and you begin that transition into bedtime, you certainly want to be protecting yourself against bright lights and screens.” Perhaps invest in a pair of blue light-blocking glasses or certain apps that can soften the glare and counter flicker effects, like Iris Tech or f.lux. While you're at it, feel free to snag a natural sleep aid for an extra sleep-supporting kick (here's our expert-approved list).