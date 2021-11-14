Many people with ADHD have been found to “self-medicate” with caffeine. And because both caffeine and stimulant ADHD medications influence the brain’s dopamine system (via slightly different mechanisms), some experts believe it’s reasonable to experiment with caffeine as a way to help curb symptoms—although, there are crucial things to consider such as the dose, whether you take medication, and the severity of your ADHD.

“Stimulant medications for ADHD work to increase the amount of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain by slowing down its reabsorption, thus promoting increased focus,” says Uma Naidoo, M.D., a Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist and author of This Is Your Brain on Food. “Therefore, consuming stimulating substances like caffeine can have similar effects on those with ADHD. Modest amounts of caffeine have been shown to help improve focus, stimulate the mind, and clear brain fog. Individuals with ADHD benefit from this form of a ‘brain boost’ as it helps them to focus on completing each task at hand.”

Other experts agree that it may be effective, particularly if ADHD symptoms aren’t too severe. “It can be an effective option for mild ADHD, especially if the person is not having negative side effects such as GI symptoms, cardiac symptoms, or sleep disruption,” says Lidia Zylowska, M.D., a psychiatrist at the University of Minnesota Medical School and author of The Mindfulness Prescription for Adult ADHD.

Research in the area of caffeine and ADHD is not robust enough to be conclusive—most has been done on animals or children, and some studies are quite old. But overall, it shows promise, and some experts have called for additional investigation into caffeine’s potential therapeutic effect. Here’s a sampling of the research to date: