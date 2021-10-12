These are just a few of the ways that ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) can manifest. This disorder, which is often associated with overly energetic and disruptive kiddos, is estimated to affect 2.5% of adults. And it’s getting a lot of attention lately in regards to the unexpected ways it can affect women, who are more likely to go undiagnosed as children because their symptoms often don’t include the obvious hyperactivity, and they may not have struggled academically.

Thanks in part to Instagram and TikTok influencers educating the masses on ADHD symptoms (helping to de-stigmatize it in the process) and the emergence of startups that pair people with practitioners for ADHD evaluations, many women are finally realizing that their ongoing struggles with organization, productivity, forgetfulness, and self-doubt, may not actually be due to laziness or personality flaws after all—and this can be a huge relief.

Of course, not everyone who’s highly distractible has ADHD—and not everyone with ADHD responds to the same treatment. For example, around 50% of adults with ADHD also have an anxiety disorder, so getting relief may involve some different strategies. That’s why it’s so important to educate yourself and seek out a qualified practitioner before you self-diagnose.

Whether you know you have ADHD or you’re just exploring the possibility, mbg has gathered valuable insights on how it can manifest in adults and women, what lifestyle factors exacerbate symptoms, and how both natural approaches and medication can play a role in treatment.