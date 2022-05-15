Achieve A Calm, Focused State With These Monk-Approved Phytonutrients

According to a scientific review, L-theanine impacts brain wave production—specifically, the levels of alpha and beta brain waves—to help sustain focus over long periods of time, rather than shorter spurts.*

“L-theanine crosses the blood-brain barrier and acts directly on the brain to increase alpha waves to create a state of ‘wakeful relaxation,’”* Lelah explains, adding that this effect can be felt 30 to 60 minutes after consuming L-theanine.

A 2008 study from the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition found similar results, stating that L-theanine had a significant impact on mental alertness and arousal, thanks to its influence on alpha wave production and the central nervous system as a whole.*

When caffeine and L-theanine are paired together, their beneficial effects work synergistically to increase focus, energy, attention, and overall cognitive function.* In a 2010 Nutritional Neuroscience study, participants given L-theanine and caffeine were more alert and better able to focus their attention on cognitively demanding tasks than the placebo group.*

Additionally, L-theanine seems to “cancel out” some of the less desirable side effects of caffeine use. A 2015 study from Psychopharmacology showed that L-theanine works synergistically to counteract the vasoconstrictive effects of caffeine and promote healthy cerebral blood flow.* (Translation: More blood flow to the brain means more oxygen and nutrients that support cognitive function!)