"We found time monitoring behavior mainly has an effect on sleep medication use because it exacerbates insomnia symptoms," said Dawson. "People are concerned that they're not getting enough sleep, then they start estimating how long it will take them to fall back asleep and when they have to be up. That is not the sort of activity that's helpful in facilitating the ability to fall asleep—the more stressed out you are, the harder time you're going to have falling asleep."