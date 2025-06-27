The healthcare system hasn't always served women well during this transition. According to a consensus opinion published by The North American Menopause Society2 , many women seeking help for perimenopausal symptoms are misdiagnosed or offered treatments that don't address the root hormonal changes. Research published in the Society for Women's Health Research identifies significant unmet needs in clinical care and education for menopause management. Too often, women are prescribed antidepressants for mood changes or sleep aids for insomnia without anyone considering that declining estrogen and progesterone might be the underlying cause.