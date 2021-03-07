mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
What To Do Before & After Daylight Saving To Make Sure It Doesn't Mess With Your Sleep

What To Do Before & After Daylight Saving To Make Sure It Doesn't Mess With Your Sleep

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
How to Make Sure Your Sleep is High Quality

Image by mbg Creative / George Marks/Getty, xxmmxx/iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 7, 2021 — 11:04 AM

Brighter days are ahead: In the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, March 14, American clocks will turn back an hour. While the shift will lead to lighter skies later in the day, it might not do such sunny things to our health.

Studies show that most people lose between 40 and 60 minutes of sleep in the night that we turn our clocks backs. That might not sound like such a big deal, but population-wide data has found that the rate of heart attacksstrokes, and mood disorders in the U.S. temporarily increases following the spring forward. On a personal level, the sleep loss can leave people feeling groggy, irritable, and hungry for junk food. (Funnily enough, once upon a time, Idaho potato supporters lobbied for daylight saving time [DST] because they saw that the fast-food industry sold so many more french fries after it hit.)

"One hour is enough to make a difference," sleep researcher Rebecca Robbins, Ph.D., said of the shift during a recent event with sleep app Wave. But, she adds, we don't necessarily need to resign to heading into spring feeling sleepy. "Here's what you do: Start preparing about a week in advance [...] try to really make sleep your priority, now more than ever."

Wendy M. Troxel, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and author of Sharing the Covers: Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep, agrees that starting to prioritize your sleep about a week before daylight saving (so, right now!) can help you spring forward with ease. Here's how it's done, according to the two sleep experts:

What to do before the clocks turn back:

1. Back up your sleep schedule by around 15 minutes every night leading up to next weekend.

The best way to ensure that daylight saving doesn't catch you off guard is to get ahead of it. If you're already in the routine of going to bed (and waking up) an hour earlier than usual by next weekend, the time difference shouldn't affect you too much.

Troxel warns that it's difficult to shift your sleep-wake schedule by an hour all at once, so she recommends taking it slow: This week, aim to go to bed 15 minutes earlier every night until you get to that hour mark, then stay there. "Studies have shown that during COVID, many people have shifted their bedtimes later," she adds, "so use this as an opportunity to slowly 'walk' back your bedtime—but do so in small increments."

Advertisement

2. Make sleep more of a priority this week.

Again, the name of the game is getting your sleep routine in tiptop shape before next weekend. "It's really important that we don't start out with accumulated sleep debt, as this will make the consequences of losing sleep even greater," Troxel explains.

So if there was a week to pull out all the sleep stops, Robbins says this is the one. Be a little bit more religious than usual about your bedtime, lay off the caffeine, avoid post-dinner booze and sugar, and stop looking at electronics right before bed. If you usually have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, this might be the week to experiment with some new tools, such as a sleep app like Wave, a guided meditation, or a calming supplement.*

What to do after the clocks turn back:

1. Get outside as much as possible during the day, especially in the morning.

Feeling the sun on your skin first thing in the morning will help your body's circadian clock, or internal rhythm, acclimate to its new schedule. "Many people due to COVID are spending more time indoors, so this is an especially important tip now," Troxel says.

2. Keep your home extra dark at night.

Conversely, limiting your exposure to lights at night can help your body get used to this time adjustment. Next week, make a point to turn any bright lights in your home off once the sun sets (now's as good a time as any to invest in some candles or circadian-friendly lightbulbs) and power down electronics at least an hour before bed to tell the brain that it's time to get ready for sleep.

Advertisement

3. Be gentle with yourself—and your sleep partner.

And finally, remember that even if your DST prep doesn't go as planned, you will get your sleep back on schedule eventually. Allow yourself a little extra grace in the meantime.

And if you share the bed with someone, extend them the same courtesy. Troxel, who specializes in how sleep disorders affect couples, has seen that DST can cause temporary rifts in relationships—especially if one person is a night owl and has trouble adjusting to the earlier schedule.

"We're more irritable, more prone to conflict, and less empathetic when sleep-deprived, so if you or your partner is a bit on edge in the days following DST, practice some patience and acceptance," she recommends.

The bottom line.

The March cycle of daylight saving time tends to lead to shorter sleep (and the grogginess and moodiness that comes with it). Moving your bedtime and wake-up time up 15 minutes a night this week can help you get through it feeling great. And next week, keeping the lights down low at night and getting outside in the mornings will keep your mood up as we spring forward into a lighter, brighter season.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why

Olivia Giacomo
Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why
Mental Health

Yes, Even Deepak Chopra Wears A Wellness Tracker — Here's Why

Kristine Thomason
Yes, Even Deepak Chopra Wears A Wellness Tracker — Here's Why
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Recipes

5 Healthy, Traditional Recipes Passed Down By My Jewish Grandmothers

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
5 Healthy, Traditional Recipes Passed Down By My Jewish Grandmothers
Sex

Everything To Know About Having Sex Outdoors, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
Everything To Know About Having Sex Outdoors, In Case You're Curious
Beauty

The Shockingly Simple Liner Trick That Flatters Every Eye Shape

Jamie Schneider
The Shockingly Simple Liner Trick That Flatters Every Eye Shape
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

22 Nutrient-Dense Foods To Boost Your Energy, From A Neurologist

Abby Moore
22 Nutrient-Dense Foods To Boost Your Energy, From A Neurologist
Love

8 Things To Keep In Mind If You're Dating Again After Being Cheated On

Sarah Regan
8 Things To Keep In Mind If You're Dating Again After Being Cheated On
Home

Spring Is Coming & This Charming UK Home Is Where We Want To Spend It

Emma Loewe
Spring Is Coming & This Charming UK Home Is Where We Want To Spend It
Spirituality

This Week's Rare Astrology Forecast Holds A *Bizarre* Surprise

The AstroTwins
This Week's Rare Astrology Forecast Holds A *Bizarre* Surprise
Recovery

What Is Percussive Therapy? Experts Break Down The Popular Recovery Technique

Jessica Timmons
What Is Percussive Therapy? Experts Break Down The Popular Recovery Technique
Beauty

Dry & Oily? Here Are The Best Face Creams To Balance Your Skin

Alexandra Engler
Dry & Oily? Here Are The Best Face Creams To Balance Your Skin
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/daylight-saving-can-mess-with-sleep-5-ways-to-get-ahead-of-it

Your article and new folder have been saved!