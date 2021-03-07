Brighter days are ahead: In the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, March 14, American clocks will turn back an hour. While the shift will lead to lighter skies later in the day, it might not do such sunny things to our health.

Studies show that most people lose between 40 and 60 minutes of sleep in the night that we turn our clocks backs. That might not sound like such a big deal, but population-wide data has found that the rate of heart attacks, strokes, and mood disorders in the U.S. temporarily increases following the spring forward. On a personal level, the sleep loss can leave people feeling groggy, irritable, and hungry for junk food. (Funnily enough, once upon a time, Idaho potato supporters lobbied for daylight saving time [DST] because they saw that the fast-food industry sold so many more french fries after it hit.)

"One hour is enough to make a difference," sleep researcher Rebecca Robbins, Ph.D., said of the shift during a recent event with sleep app Wave. But, she adds, we don't necessarily need to resign to heading into spring feeling sleepy. "Here's what you do: Start preparing about a week in advance [...] try to really make sleep your priority, now more than ever."

Wendy M. Troxel, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and author of Sharing the Covers: Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep, agrees that starting to prioritize your sleep about a week before daylight saving (so, right now!) can help you spring forward with ease. Here's how it's done, according to the two sleep experts: