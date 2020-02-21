Our circadian rhythm, or the natural cycle that regulates when we wake up and fall asleep, is responsible for delegating our energy levels, controlling when hormones are released, and more. And as we've become further removed from our natural environment, what with the rise of blackout curtains and smartphones, natural light doesn't regulate our circadian rhythm as much as it once did.

But now, thanks to a new discovery from the University of Washington, hacking our circadian rhythm may be easier and more effective than ever. Their research revealed a crucial factor many "circadian" lights are missing: color. And it could very well change the circadian lighting game.

It all begins when light hits the eye, which signals the neurons that regulate circadian rhythm, alertness, cognitive function, mood, and more. As you can imagine, lighting with sunset colors would signal to your body that it's nearly bedtime, while morning light serves as a wake-up call.