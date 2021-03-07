mindbodygreen

22 Foods To Boost Your Energy, From A Neurologist

22 Foods To Boost Your Energy, From A Neurologist

Abby Moore
"Stressed Out" Foods Are Healthier, Says A Longevity Expert

Image by LightFieldStudios / iStock

March 7, 2021 — 12:35 PM

Quality sleep or not, many people rely on caffeine to get them through the day. Perhaps even more essential than the morning brew, however, is that mid-afternoon cup. You know, when the clock strikes three and it instantly zaps both energy and motivation.

To get back on track without pouring a third (or fourth) cup of coffee, integrative neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., focuses on eating “plant-based foods with a high consumption of compounds that enhance energy production of cells.” 

Energizing compounds to add to your diet. 

Plant-based compounds refer to the chemicals that make up plants, many of which can provide beneficial effects on the body (ie more energy). So, what are Ruhoy's go-to, energy-enhancing compounds—and what foods can help you get more of them?

Lycopene 

A carotenoid that gives fruits and veggies their vibrant red-orange color, lycopene also provides antioxidant-effects.

Sources: Carrots, watermelon, tomatoes, grapefruit. 

Phlorizin

Phlorizin is a polyphenol, and some studies suggest it may help manage blood sugar levels

Sources: Red apples.

Betaine

Betaine is a naturally occurring compound that contains anti-inflammatory properties and helps support healthy liver function

Sources: Goji berries, beets, spinach. 

Catechins

These are a group of antioxidant polyphenols with anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting benefits. 

Sources: Green grapes, green tea, kiwi, persimmons. 

Hesperidin 

A bioflavonoid found in fruit, Hesperidin has been shown to lower blood pressure and support the vascular system (aka the heart and the brain).

Sources: Citrus fruits, such as limes, oranges, and lemons.

Citrulline

Citrulline is an amino acid, which can help reduce blood pressure in adults with hypertension and boost athletic performance.

Sources: Watermelon (including the rind.)

Rutin 

Another potent antioxidant, studies suggest rutin may protect against neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer's and dementia, by fighting free radicals and oxidative stress.

Sources: Apples, nettle, buckwheat, apricots, cherries, plums.

Bottom Line 

While coffee can support brain health, the energy-enhancing benefits of caffeine tend to wear off. For more sustained energy, consider snacking on these plant-based foods sources during an afternoon slump. Along with diet, Ruhoy recommends incorporating exercise, stress management techniques, restorative sleep, and laughter into your daily routine.

