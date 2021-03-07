Quality sleep or not, many people rely on caffeine to get them through the day. Perhaps even more essential than the morning brew, however, is that mid-afternoon cup. You know, when the clock strikes three and it instantly zaps both energy and motivation.

To get back on track without pouring a third (or fourth) cup of coffee, integrative neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., focuses on eating “plant-based foods with a high consumption of compounds that enhance energy production of cells.”