mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
The Fiber-Filled, Nutrient-Dense Snack A GI Doc Eats Year-Round

The Fiber-Filled, Nutrient-Dense Snack A GI Doc Eats Year-Round

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
The One Fiber-Rich Snack This Gastroenterologist Can't Get Enough Of

Image by Sarah FitzGerald / iStock

March 3, 2021 — 1:07 AM

When thinking about gut health, images of legumes, cruciferous veggies, and fermented foods may come to mind. While those are all fiber-rich options, integrative gastroenterologist and mbg Collective member Marvin Singh, M.D., makes a case for adding fresh, organic cherries to that list—and he seriously can't get enough of them.

“It’s a low-calorie snack that comes with the benefit of fiber, phytonutrients, and vitamins,” Singh tells mbg.

The gut health benefits of cherries. 

One cup of the flavorful stone fruit contains nearly 3 grams of fiber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) food database. Studies have looked at the effects of cherry’s fiber and polyphenols on the gut microbiome, finding that these compounds may be broken down to create beneficial gut bacteria. 

Incorporating cherries into a healthy, balanced diet may support overall digestion and gut health, among other health benefits. 

Advertisement

The general health benefits of cherries. 

One cup contains more than 17 mg of calcium, 15 mg of magnesium, 306 mg potassium, and nearly 10 mg of vitamin C, the USDA states.

Studies have also shown that cherry juice may support athletic performance and improve recovery time after an injury. 

Tart cherries also contain melatonin, making them a good bedtime snack.

How to add more cherries.

The limited summer season doesn’t stop Singh from incorporating cherries into his diet year-round. When they’re not fresh, he opts for frozen. “But once in a while we may throw some dried ones on a salad for fun,” he adds. 

If you’re having trouble falling asleep, try adding tart cherries to this stress-busting, sleep-enhancing tonic, these nighttime cookies, or just eat them plain. 

However you choose to enjoy them, cherries are an antioxidant-rich, flavorful, and gut-friendly snack.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt

Eliza Sullivan
This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt
Functional Food

This Is The Ideal Ratio Of Fruits To Veggies For Longevity, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
This Is The Ideal Ratio Of Fruits To Veggies For Longevity, Study Says
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
The Elimination Diet
Spirituality

How Values Differ In Theists & Atheists, According To Research

Sarah Regan
How Values Differ In Theists & Atheists, According To Research
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore
3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Spirituality

Astrologers Say The Planets Are Conspiring To Make This March A Damn Good Month

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say The Planets Are Conspiring To Make This March A Damn Good Month
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Sex

Do Women Really Lose Interest In Sex After Marriage? A Sex Therapist Explains

Deborah J. Fox, MSW
Do Women Really Lose Interest In Sex After Marriage? A Sex Therapist Explains
Beauty

"Onion Skin Tea" For Healthy Aging: A Derm's 72-Year-Old Mom Shares Her Recipe

Jamie Schneider
"Onion Skin Tea" For Healthy Aging: A Derm's 72-Year-Old Mom Shares Her Recipe
Beauty

If You Have A Gnarly Zit, This Natural Acne Fighter Makes An A+ Spot Treatment

Jamie Schneider
If You Have A Gnarly Zit, This Natural Acne Fighter Makes An A+ Spot Treatment
Integrative Health

How Much Water Should You Really Be Drinking? (Spoiler: 8 Glasses Is A Myth)

Jamie Schneider
How Much Water Should You Really Be Drinking? (Spoiler: 8 Glasses Is A Myth)
Home

I'm An Architect & This Is Where I Look For The Best Design Inspo

Devi Dutta-Choudhury
I'm An Architect & This Is Where I Look For The Best Design Inspo
Integrative Health

Think You May Have A Hormone Imbalance? Take This Functional MD's Quiz

Amy Shah, M.D.
Think You May Have A Hormone Imbalance? Take This Functional MD's Quiz
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/gi-favorite-fiber-rich-snack

Your article and new folder have been saved!