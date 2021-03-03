The One Fiber-Rich Snack This Gastroenterologist Can't Get Enough Of

When thinking about gut health, images of legumes, cruciferous veggies, and fermented foods may come to mind. While those are all fiber-rich options, integrative gastroenterologist and mbg Collective member Marvin Singh, M.D., makes a case for adding fresh, organic cherries to that list—and he seriously can't get enough of them.

“It’s a low-calorie snack that comes with the benefit of fiber, phytonutrients, and vitamins,” Singh tells mbg.