According to the analysis, researchers say that the tart cherry concentrate consumed in either juice or powder form was maximized by taking it anywhere between seven days before exercise to just 90 minutes before exercise.

"The recovery benefits of tart cherry concentrate are well researched, yet evidence on performance enhancement is scarce and results have been mixed," says author Philip Chilibeck, Ph.D. "The results of this meta-analysis found that tart cherries did help improve performance, and we gained greater insight into the potential mechanism responsible for this benefit."

Researchers hope to conduct further studies to get a closer look into how much cherry juice is needed to maximize the health benefits, so that they can recommend a specific dose to athletes and recreational exercisers alike.

There are plenty of ways to maximize your recovery, so whether you try this juice or not, just remember the many health benefits of exercise is really the cherry on top.