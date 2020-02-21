mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Need A Boost To Your Workout? Sip This Science-Backed Drink

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.
A Glass Of Cherry Juice And Cherry Fruit

Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

February 21, 2020 — 9:19 AM

Your new pre-workout regimen just got a little more tang. According to new research, tart cherry juice may help boost performance during a workout, while also improving recovery time after an injury. 

Endurance building & recovery boosting

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of 10 previous studies looking at the many health benefits of cherry juice towards exercise. All studies involved a healthy adult population, using a placebo to provide a comparison for any experimental supplementation, whether it be juice, powder, or capsules.

After comparing the data from all 10 studies, the researchers were able to make the conclusion that there was a significant improvement in endurance when tart cherries were consumed before exercise, in addition to assisting with recovery from injured athletes. The types of exercise studied varied from swimming, cycling, and running.

Article continues below

So, when should you drink it?

According to the analysis, researchers say that the tart cherry concentrate consumed in either juice or powder form was maximized by taking it anywhere between seven days before exercise to just 90 minutes before exercise. 

"The recovery benefits of tart cherry concentrate are well researched, yet evidence on performance enhancement is scarce and results have been mixed," says author Philip Chilibeck, Ph.D. "The results of this meta-analysis found that tart cherries did help improve performance, and we gained greater insight into the potential mechanism responsible for this benefit."

Researchers hope to conduct further studies to get a closer look into how much cherry juice is needed to maximize the health benefits, so that they can recommend a specific dose to athletes and recreational exercisers alike.

There are plenty of ways to maximize your recovery, so whether you try this juice or not, just remember the many health benefits of exercise is really the cherry on top.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Routines

This Lesser-Known Yoga Practice Is Arguably The Most Accessible

Amanda Tarlton, RYT-200
This Lesser-Known Yoga Practice Is Arguably The Most Accessible
Recovery

Have Foot Pain? Here's How To Fix Plantar Fasciitis In Just 15 Minutes

Adam Rosante, CPT, CSCS, C.N.
Have Foot Pain? Here's How To Fix Plantar Fasciitis In Just 15 Minutes
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

Pulling This Tarot Card Is Basically A Green Light From The Universe

Jessica Timmons
Pulling This Tarot Card Is Basically A Green Light From The Universe
Mental Health

From Anxiety To Skin, Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of A Weighted Blanket

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
From Anxiety To Skin, Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of A Weighted Blanket
Beauty

How Does Pollution Affect Your Skin? Plus, How To Treat It Naturally

Alexa Erickson
How Does Pollution Affect Your Skin? Plus, How To Treat It Naturally
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

A Professional Biohacker's Tips To Taking The Perfect Power Nap

Jason Wachob
A Professional Biohacker's Tips To Taking The Perfect Power Nap
Love

A Psychotherapist Shares How To Cultivate Romantic & Sexual Attraction

Ken Page, LCSW
A Psychotherapist Shares How To Cultivate Romantic & Sexual Attraction
Change-Makers

Recyclable Concrete Is Coming & It May Be Better Than The Original

Eliza Sullivan
Recyclable Concrete Is Coming & It May Be Better Than The Original
Beauty

Busy Philipps Isn't Getting Retouched Or Botox Anytime Soon — Here's Why

Abby Moore
Busy Philipps Isn't Getting Retouched Or Botox Anytime Soon — Here's Why
Women's Health

Struggling With Menopause Symptoms? Eat More Of These Fruits & Veggies

Eliza Sullivan
Struggling With Menopause Symptoms? Eat More Of These Fruits & Veggies
Parenting

Researchers Identify The Time Of Year Most Americans Get Pregnant

Sarah Regan
Researchers Identify The Time Of Year Most Americans Get Pregnant
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/cherry-juice-boosts-workouts-and-recovery-time-in-new-study

Your article and new folder have been saved!