Cottage cheese is one of the more polarizing ingredients in existence. And if I tell you to add it to a blender along with kale and spinach, I can completely understand your desire to turn the page. But hear me out on this one.

Look past the texture to see cottage cheese for what it really is: a flavorless, protein powerhouse. In addition to its health benefits, cottage cheese yields the most unbelievably creamy consistency without the added fat or sugar of more traditional smoothie ingredients. Intrigued? Confused? Tempted? There’s only one way to find out.