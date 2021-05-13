mindbodygreen

Recipes
A Protein-Packed Green Smoothie That Won't Spike Blood Sugar

Kelly Senyei
Cookbook author & TV host By Kelly Senyei
Cookbook author & TV host
Kelly Senyei is the author of The Secret Ingredient Cookbook, founder of JustaTaste, and TV & podcast host.
green smoothies in glasses with honey, spinach, and bananas

Image by Robert Bredvad

Image by Robert Bredvad
May 13, 2021 — 10:29 AM

Cottage cheese is one of the more polarizing ingredients in existence. And if I tell you to add it to a blender along with kale and spinach, I can completely understand your desire to turn the page. But hear me out on this one.

Look past the texture to see cottage cheese for what it really is: a flavorless, protein powerhouse. In addition to its health benefits, cottage cheese yields the most unbelievably creamy consistency without the added fat or sugar of more traditional smoothie ingredients. Intrigued? Confused? Tempted? There’s only one way to find out.

Green Machine Smoothies

Makes 2 servings 

Ingredients

  • ½ cup dairy or non-dairy milk
  • 2 cups lightly packed chopped kale
  • 3 cups lightly packed spinach
  • 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks
  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 1 medium banana, peeled
  • 2 tablespoons ground flaxseeds
  • 2 tablespoons honey

Method

  1. In a blender, combine the milk, kale, and spinach. Blend until combined.
  2. Add the pineapple, cottage cheese, banana, flaxseeds, and honey and blend until smooth and creamy.
  3. Pour into glasses and serve.
Excerpted with permission. Courtesy of Kelly Senyei, The Secret Ingredient Cookbook.

