Cookbook author & TV host

Kelly Senyei a professionally trained chef, TV and podcast host, cookbook author and entrepreneur. She received her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University, a master’s degree in broadcast television from The Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University and a culinary arts diploma with highest honors from The Institute of Culinary Education in New York City. She is currently a Food Network Kitchen host and previously worked at Condé Nast as an editor and as on-air talent at Gourmet and Epicurious.