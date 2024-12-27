Skip to Content
Recipes

A Protein-Packed Green Smoothie That Won't Spike Blood Sugar

Kelly Senyei
Kelly Senyei
December 27, 2024
Kelly Senyei is the author of The Secret Ingredient Cookbook, founder of JustaTaste, and TV & podcast host.
This Green Smoothie Has An Ingredient You'll Never See Coming
Image by Kelly Senyei / Contributor
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Cottage cheese is one of the more polarizing ingredients in existence. And if I tell you to add it to a blender along with kale and spinach, I can completely understand your desire to turn the page. But hear me out on this one.

Look past the texture to see cottage cheese for what it really is: a flavorless protein powerhouse. In addition to its health benefits, cottage cheese yields the most unbelievably creamy consistency without the added fat or sugar of more traditional smoothie ingredients.

Intrigued? Confused? Tempted? There's only one way to find out.

Green Machine Smoothie

Makes 2 servings 

Ingredients

  • ½ cup dairy or nondairy milk
  • 2 cups lightly packed chopped kale
  • 3 cups lightly packed spinach
  • 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks
  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 1 medium banana, peeled
  • 2 tablespoons ground flaxseeds
  • 2 tablespoons honey

Method

  1. In a blender, combine the milk, kale, and spinach. Blend until combined.
  2. Add the pineapple, cottage cheese, banana, flaxseeds, and honey, and blend until smooth and creamy.
  3. Pour into glasses and serve.
Excerpted with permission. Courtesy of Kelly Senyei, The Secret Ingredient Cookbook.

