mindbodygreen

Recipes
A Healthy Quiche Recipe With An Immune-Supporting Ingredient

A Healthy Quiche Recipe With An Immune-Supporting Ingredient

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
A Healthy Quiche Recipe With An Immune-Supporting Ingredient

Image by DusanManic / iStock

August 29, 2020 — 9:25 AM

Whether feeding a crowd or prepping for the week ahead, large and healthy breakfast options are hard to come by. Sure, you could make a batch of muffins or a plate full of pancakes, but those tend to lack protein and necessary nutrients from vegetables. Enter: a veggie-packed quiche that’s easy to make, and has a secret immune-supporting ingredient. 

This quiche recipe, created by registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, R.D., contains protein from eggs and a double dose of vegetables from chopped, fresh varieties and mbg organic veggies+ greens powder. 

"Organic veggies + is a convenient way to sneak in extra veggies, plus antioxidants," registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, adds.*

Immunity benefits of this veggie quiche.* 

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

While most people would serve fruit on the side of their quiche, this one sneaks them into it, without compromising the savory flavor of the egg bake.

The veggies+ powder contains an antioxidant fruit blend, with a range of berries, acerola cherries, black currant, and acai. These vitamin C rich fruits help support immune functioning, which is critical during COVID-19 and the transition into fall (aka cold and flu season).* 

The immune-enhancing benefits don’t stop there, though. The blend also contains cruciferous vegetables, like kale, green cabbage, and broccoli. These green leafy vegetables are loaded with fiber to support gut health, which in turn supports immunity.*

The blend also contains ginger and turmeric, which have been shown to help maintain immunity against infections and viruses, due to their anti-inflammatory properties.* 

Advertisement

Healthy Quiche Recipe 

This RD-Approved Quiche Has A Secret Immune-Supporting Ingredient

Image by Maggie Michalczyk

Ingredients

  • 6 eggs 
  • 1/4 cup almond milk
  • 1 cup spinach
  • 1 cup mixed veggies of your choice (i.e. sliced bell peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, broccoli or cauliflower florets)
  • 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1 tbsp. mbg organic veggies+
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder 
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Advertisement

Method 

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and grease an 8 or 9-inch skillet.
  2. Whisk the eggs and almond milk together.
  3. Add the garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
  4. Add in spinach and mixed veggies.
  5. Sprinkle one-half tablespoon of organic veggies+ into the egg mixture (reserving the other half for sprinkling on top).
  6. Add in the cheese.
  7. Pour into the greased skillet and sprinkle the remaining tablespoon of organic veggies + on top. 
  8. Bake for 40 minutes, let cool and enjoy! Store covered in the fridge.

So whether you feel a cold coming on or you’re just looking for a delicious breakfast to enjoy all week, this quiche should hit the spot.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The One Herb This Naturopathic Doctor Says Turns Your Meals Into "Super Recipes"

Jamie Schneider
The One Herb This Naturopathic Doctor Says Turns Your Meals Into "Super Recipes"
Food Trends

Peaches vs. Nectarines: How Different Are They? Plus, Healthy Ways To Use Them

Eliza Sullivan
Peaches vs. Nectarines: How Different Are They? Plus, Healthy Ways To Use Them
Love

What's The Difference Between Bisexual & Pansexual?

Stephanie Barnes
What's The Difference Between Bisexual & Pansexual?
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore
Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Beauty

11 Gua Sha Tools To De-Puff Your Entire Face & Carve Your Jawline

Jamie Schneider
11 Gua Sha Tools To De-Puff Your Entire Face & Carve Your Jawline
Women's Health

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period

Sarah Regan
7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Magnesium–Blood Sugar Connection Everyone Should Know About

Jennifer Chesak
The Magnesium–Blood Sugar Connection Everyone Should Know About
Integrative Health

This Personality Trait Can Improve Overall Well-Being — Here's How To Develop It

Abby Moore
This Personality Trait Can Improve Overall Well-Being — Here's How To Develop It
Beauty

The FDA Just Approved A New Treatment For Hormonal Acne — Without Antibiotics

Jamie Schneider
The FDA Just Approved A New Treatment For Hormonal Acne — Without Antibiotics
Routines

This Full-Body Exercise Is A Quick Way To Strengthen & Stretch

Jason Williams, NASM-CPT
This Full-Body Exercise Is A Quick Way To Strengthen & Stretch
Beauty

The One Must-Know Tip About Applying Hair Oil, From A Stylist

Alexandra Engler
The One Must-Know Tip About Applying Hair Oil, From A Stylist
Integrative Health

The Nasty Side Effect Of The Keto Diet That Messes With Your Skin

Abby Moore
The Nasty Side Effect Of The Keto Diet That Messes With Your Skin
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/healthy-quiche-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!