A Healthy Quiche Recipe With An Immune-Supporting Ingredient

Whether feeding a crowd or prepping for the week ahead, large and healthy breakfast options are hard to come by. Sure, you could make a batch of muffins or a plate full of pancakes, but those tend to lack protein and necessary nutrients from vegetables. Enter: a veggie-packed quiche that’s easy to make, and has a secret immune-supporting ingredient.

This quiche recipe, created by registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, R.D., contains protein from eggs and a double dose of vegetables from chopped, fresh varieties and mbg organic veggies+ greens powder.

"Organic veggies + is a convenient way to sneak in extra veggies, plus antioxidants," registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, adds.*