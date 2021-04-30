It's asparagus season once again, which means our immediate response is to fire up the grill or the oven to roast this iconic spring veggie to tasty charred perfection—but this year, maybe it's time to try something a little different. These recipes were inspired by the produce at Satur Farms in Cutchogue, New York and they take a fresher look at asparagus.

The first dish is a take on smørrebrød, a traditional Danish open-faced sandwich that's usually made with rye bread. This one is covered with a homemade white bean spread, lightly poached asparagus, and a soft boiled egg—a perfect balance for lunch or even breakfast.

The second recipe is a simple salad, which like the first uses shaved asparagus, but instead tosses it with peppery arugula, radishes, and a homemade dressing with the perfect amount of creaminess.

Asparagus offers some important antioxidants like vitamin E, vitamin C, and glutathione—plus it's a good source of insoluble fiber. This green veggie is in season until June, so keep your eyes open at the farmers market.