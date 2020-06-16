Is Pea Protein Milk Healthy? Benefits, Nutrition & A Recipe

Pea milk, or pea protein milk, is a plant-based, soy-free alternative to dairy milk. Similar to oat milk, macadamia milk, or almond milk, it's made by blending peas and water together, then straining out the excess liquid.

While soft green peas may come to mind, this beverage actually requires dried, yellow split peas—the same ingredient used to make pea protein powder.

There aren’t many brands on the market yet, but Bolthouse Farms and Ripple are two options for anyone looking to purchase pea protein milk. Otherwise, with just a little bit of patience and the right materials, making pea protein milk at home is totally doable (more on that below).