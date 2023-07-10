Holistic nutrition goes beyond calorie count and fatty acid structure to explore how foods make us feel—and how this varies from person to person based on genetic makeup and lived experience. If you want to learn more about this functional approach to food, enrolling in an online nutrition coaching program is a great first step.

Graduating from a holistic nutrition program will equip you to guide clients toward their individual food and lifestyle goals. You can work as a nutrition coach in a health clinic, school, or employee corporate wellness program; integrate nutrition principles into your current practice; or open a new business seeing clients one-on-one.

The following five online nutrition courses all take a more holistic perspective to food choices and can set you up for a rewarding career helping others make the healthiest food choices for their unique bodies.