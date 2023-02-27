The Best Online Nutrition Coaches Of 2023 To Reach Your Goals & Stay Accountable
Whether your goal is to address weight concerns, build muscle, or develop a healthier relationship with food, nutrition coaching can be a helpful and effective method. With today’s technology, it’s easier than ever to get comprehensive care from supportive, qualified nutrition coaches without stepping foot in a clinic. If you’re interested in working with a registered dietitian nutritionist from the comfort of your home, read on to explore our list of the best online nutrition coaches.
The best online nutrition coaches:
What is a nutrition coach?
A nutrition coach is someone who helps you improve your relationship with food and develop healthier eating patterns. Working with a coach typically involves setting and tracking personal goals, and may involve weekly meal planning or lab work to determine any food sensitivities. Some coaches offer frequent communication to hold you accountable to your goals, while others take a more hands off approach.
To learn more about the vast world of nutrition coaching (did you know there’s a difference between a nutrition coach and a health coach?), we spoke with two practicing registered dietitian nutritionists.
“Registered dietitians (RDs) have formal training in nutrition—it's mostly a premed major,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and author of the book Recipe for Survival. “We also have (at a minimum) a bachelor's degree, and now are required to have Master's degrees in nutrition or a related field. We understand how the GI system works, where micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) are absorbed, and how medications interact with each other and certain medical conditions. Many of us have years of training in hospitals or public health to treat a variety of chronic conditions, in addition to handling general weight loss questions.”
Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of Read It Before You Eat It - Taking You from Label to Table, agrees. “I personally like the word ‘nutritionist’ because dietitian often has a negative connotation—many people don’t realize that ‘diet’ is all about eating, it doesn’t have to mean restriction or deprivation,” she adds. “However, these days there are a lot of influencers that gain their reputation based on popularity instead of credibility. Look for someone that has a degree in dietetics or nutrition, not just someone who can whip up a recipe and dance around on Instagram.”
Who can benefit from online nutrition coaching?
According to both Hunne and Taub-Dix, anyone with the desire to learn more about how food impacts their overall health can benefit from working with a nutrition coach. “If I wasn’t one, I’d be consulting with one just to clear up some of the confusion that’s out there,” says Taub-Dix. Hunne adds that nutrition coaching may be especially helpful for anyone who has any sort of health issues that require knowledge of nutrition’s relationship to various medical conditions.
The rise in online nutrition coaching has also made seeing a nutritionist much more accessible than when you’d need to visit a clinic in real life. Folks with busy schedules or anyone who lives outside of a major city can especially benefit from using a digital platform to receive coaching. Many online nutrition coaches utilize video calls, messaging platforms, and comprehensive apps that feature recipes, food trackers, and more to stay in close contact with their clients and track their progress.
How we picked:
Every service on our list is upfront about its coaches credentials—and most are exclusively led by registered dietitians.
We selected coaching services at a wide range of price points. Many accept major insurances, although coverage will vary by state and your insurance plan.
Everyone’s dietary needs are different, so we chose nutrition coaches with a number of different specializations. These are noted on our list.
Almost every option on our list is available nationwide, and all are available through virtual platforms such as a mobile app, web browser, or through phone calls and video services like Zoom.
Our picks of the best online nutrition coaches of 2023:
Best with fitness coaching: Future
Pros:
- Wide variety of specializations
- FaceTime consultation
Cons:
- Insurance not accepted
This personal training app is geared toward athletes, with coaches specializing in a number of areas, including nutrition, weight loss, sports psychology, metabolic syndrome, strength training, and more. At signup, you’ll be prompted through an intake survey in which you’ll outline your goals, experience levels, and more detail about where you’re at in your fitness and nutrition journey and what you are looking to gain from the program. From there, you’ll be paired with a certified coach.
Your coach will develop a personalized plan for you, which can include workouts, nutrition guides, and more. You’ll meet with your coach via FaceTime, and have access to the brand’s app to track your progress.
Best overall: OnPoint Nutrition
Pros:
- Team is almost entirely RDs
- Several individual and group coaching options
- Covered by insurance in several states
Cons:
- No plans for less than 10 sessions
- No evening or weekend hours for coaching sessions
OnPoint Nutrition offers a solid variety of virtual nutrition coaching programs for varying levels and goals. Their team is almost entirely made up of registered dietitians, and their programs run via a handy app that includes recipe guides, food logging journal, educational resources, and direct messaging with your coach. We also appreciate that their programs are available nationwide and that they are in network with several major insurance companies (although coverage varies by state).
After taking a quick quiz about your lifestyle and nutrition goals on the brand's website, you’ll see a set of proposed individual or group coaching plans to find the right fit for you (even better, you can also sign up for a free consultation call before making a decision). OnPoint’s “Essentials” program is a 20-week course that helps establish a foundational relationship with healthy eating and addresses food sensitivities and allergies. If 20 weeks is too much of a commitment, they also offer a 10-week trial program. And, if you’d rather work with others, the group coaching program kicks off with a 25 minute one-on-one session, then leads into five bi-weekly group sessions. However, if your schedule only allows for weekend or evening coaching, this may not be the best fit for you.
Best for general health goals: Culina Health
Pros:
- Accepts major insurances
- Large team of registered dietitians
Cons:
- No upfront pricing for out-of-pocket payment
The details
Culina Health takes a whole-body approach to nutrition, making this a great pick for anyone who wants to improve their health holistically. Their team of over 30 registered dietitians will help you improve your eating habits and conquer the mental and behavioral challenges that come with making major lifestyle changes. Plus, the team is experienced in a wide range of conditions and dietary needs, so you and your coach will develop a plan that’s completely personalized to you.
After a free 15 minute consultation, you’ll set up a 60-minute goal-setting session with your coach. From there, you can choose to meet weekly or bi-weekly (Culina recommends a minimum of three months of coaching to generate lasting change). Between sessions the brand's app and safe messaging system make it easy to chat with your coach, and access your coaching notes and goals.
Unfortunately, pricing isn’t available on the website, so you’ll need to contact Culina for a quote if you’ll be paying out of pocket.
Best for specific conditions: Tepper Nutrition
Pros:
- Every coach is a registered dietitian
- Offers sliding scale payment options
Cons:
- Out of network
- Smaller team
Tepper Nutrition’s approach focuses on intuitive eating and Health at Every Size (HAES), which encourages creating a healthy long-term relationship with food versus short-term restrictions. White it’s certainly a great fit for folks looking to learn about nutrition in general, the Tepper team of registered dietitians also has widespread experience in a variety of specific conditions, such as PCOS, diabetes, eating disorders, gut health issues, and high cholesterol.
If after a free 15 minute consultation call you decide Tepper is for you, you’ll begin with an hour long session with your registered dietitian to discuss your current eating habits, medical history, and goals. Follow-up sessions are either 50 minutes or a quick 30-minute check-in, and pricing varies by time. And, between sessions you can access your dietitian via email or through Tepper’s patient portal online. Unfortunately Tepper is out of network, but they’ll provide a bill for you to submit to your insurance company for potential coverage. They also offer a sliding scale payment option on a case-by-case basis.
Best affordable: Anderson’s Nutrition
Pros:
- Wide range of pricing for services
- Services available in Spanish
- Weekend and evening sessions available
Cons:
- Third-party app may feel less cohesive
The details
If your main focus is learning to plan healthy meals, Anderson’s Nutrition offers an affordable and comprehensive program. Their Meal Planning Program includes a one-on-one coaching session with a registered dietitian (where they’ll understand your specific goals and any existing dietary restrictions) and a partner app called EatLove that hosts a roster of recipes and grocery lists tailored to your program. The app also includes a water, exercise, and food tracker that is shared with your dietitian.
Of course, if you prefer to have a more intimate relationship with your online nutrition coach, Anderson’s Nutrition also offers nationwide virtual coaching services starting at $160 per session. They offer a handful of programs tailored to specific health conditions or goals, such as weight loss or recovery from disordered eating. Pricing and programs vary, but they accept insurance (you’ll need to call your insurance to confirm) and will help provide a bill for out-of-network coverage. And, unlike many coaching options, we appreciate that Anderson’s offers evening and weekend sessions to accommodate varying schedules.
Best for athletes: Forge Fitness
Pros:
- Includes custom workouts from certified coaches
- Meal plans built by a registered dietitian
Cons:
- Doesn’t accept insurance
- You won’t work directly with the RD
Whether your goal is to fuel your marathon training or supplement your strength sessions, Forge Fitness combines functional fitness coaching and nutrition guidance for a totally custom experience that’s tailored to your goals. Suitable for athletes of all levels, their programs provide custom workouts and meal plans, in-app messaging, and one-on-one video sessions directly with your personal coach.
Forge offers three main programs, and the main difference is how often you’ll meet with your coach via Zoom—the lowest tier includes one monthly video coaching, while the highest tier includes weekly video sessions. Whatever tier you choose includes one of four meal plan types written by an RD: Balanced, Gluten-free, Lactose-free, and Vegetarian. However, it’s important to note that while your coach will monitor your progress with the meal plan, you won’t be working directly with the staff dietitian.
Still, for folks working on building nutrition into their fitness goals, working with Forge Fitness’ certified coaches on their easy-to-navigate platform may be a great option. Pricing varies by tier, but is relatively accessible and you can cancel your monthly program membership at any time. You can also schedule a free consultation before deciding whether Forge is the right fit for you.
Best for building muscle: Tuttle Nutrition
Pros:
- Meal plans developed by a registered dietitian
- Includes training recommendations
Cons:
- Minimum 3-month commitment
- Doesn’t accept insurance
Owned and operated by Chris and Alexia Tuttle, Tuttle Nutrition specializes in programs that are geared toward folks trying to lose weight or build muscle. They offer a variety of programs, ranging from a general nutrition plan (which aims to supplement your training), to an intensive plan for folks preparing for physique competitions. Each plan includes training recommendations, a customized diet plan from Chris Tuttle (a registered dietitian), and video or phone check-ins with Chris or Alexia.
Tuttle Nutrition is a more specific type of coaching than most other options on our list, as their focus is mostly on how food can support your weight loss or strength gains. Therefore, it’s likely not the best fit for anyone hoping to manage a chronic health condition or learn about their food sensitivities.
Best for integrative health: Amwell
Pros:
- Upfront pricing
- Variety of additional health care services
- No monthly commitments
Cons:
- No pre-structured plans
- No built-in meal planning or food tracking features
If nutrition coaching is just one part of your health journey, you may be looking for a more integrative platform. Amwell is a virtual healthcare platform where you can book a video visit with a board certified doctor for a wide range of general health conditions. That means if you’re hoping to work with someone on your nutrition goals and see a therapist, psychiatrist, or primary care practitioner, you can do so all on Amwell’s telehealth platform.
All it takes is a quick scroll through Amwell’s roster of registered dietitians to find a provider in your area and book a 30-minute coaching session. You can work on specific goals with your coach, such as weight loss, food allergies, pregnancy nutrition, and more. However, there are no clearly laid out nutrition plans available through Amwell, so your experience will vary depending on the nutritionist you pair with, the frequency you decide to see them, and the goals you set together.
Sessions cost up to $70, but if you’re in-network, your insurance may cover all or part of that price. Amwell is also a good pick for anyone who is just getting started and isn’t sure they want to commit to a monthly (or longer) program.
Best for families: Lemond Nutrition
Pros:
- Specializes in pediatric and family nutrition
- Body positive approach
Cons:
- Not available in all states
Oftentimes eating well can be difficult when there are several mouths to feed. Luckily, Texas-based Lemond Nutrition offers nutrition plans for the entire family. So whether you have a picky eater on your hands or are hoping to improve your household’s relationship with food, Lemond’s family nutrition plan can help get you on track, together.
Lemond’s focus is on weight-neutral outcomes and promises to provide an inclusive, supportive space for you and the ones you love to learn about your nutritional needs. Their Families Custom Package includes individual nutrition assessments for four family members, behavioral guidance to help create healthy habits, and customized goals for your family. Beyond your assessment, you’ll have the ability to message your dietitian through Lemond’s mobile app. They do accept several major insurances, but to make sure you’re eligible for coverage (and for virtual services in your state) it’s best to set up a consultation.
How to choose.
Not sure where to begin? Consider the below factors when deciding which online nutrition coach is best for you.
Platform preferences: While each services on our list is available virtually, some have more high-tech platforms than others. f you’d like features such as a food tracking journal and messaging app at your fingertips, be sure to choose a service that offers these extras.
Your goals: Consider what you’re hoping to achieve with nutrition coaching. Are you looking for a body positive approach to weight management? Hoping to learn what foods best fuel your workouts? Whatever your goals may be, you’ll want to feel comfortable sharing them with your coach. “Your goal should be to find a registered dietitian nutritionist who has the experience to understand how to adapt their knowledge to your particular needs,” says Taub-Dix. Some nutrition services (especially those with monthly plans) are better equipped to coach you toward your long term goals than others.
Time commitment: Decide how much time and money you’re willing to commit to nutrition coaching. Some services require a minimum commitment or number of sessions to be purchased upfront, while others allow for one-off sessions and shorter-term programs. The choice is yours, but it is worth noting that creating healthy habits is a long game.
Specific health conditions: It’s important to be aware of a coach’s credentials and specializations before entering into a commitment. If you’re hoping to manage a condition like diabetes or IBS, or are pregnant or breastfeeding and looking for nutritional support, there are specialists that can help zero in on your specific needs—just be sure to read up on their qualifications. “I would strongly recommend looking for dietitians who have worked with a wide range of disease states,” says Hunnes. “RDs now have to have a Master's degree in nutrition or related fields and have had training on how to manage nutrition and health in all types of disease states.”
FAQ:
What is the difference between a dietitian and a nutritionist?
The difference between a registered dietitian and anyone else who doles out nutrition advice comes down to credentials. “Anyone can call themselves a nutritionist,” says Taub-Dix. “To be called a dietitian, you have to take a certain amount of courses in undergraduate, go for your internship, sit for a qualifying exam and perhaps even get a masters degree.”
How much does online nutrition coaching cost?
Pricing for online nutrition coaching services varies greatly and the amount of one-on-one time with your coach will be the greatest factor that determines cost. Telehealth companies (like Amwell on our list) offer sessions as low as $70 per virtual visit, while others use a monthly payment structure or sell their coaching services in packages. However, some services are in-network with large insurance carriers, so it’s worthwhile to investigate whether you’ll be covered with a certain coach or not before committing.
Is it worth paying for a nutrition coach?
If you’re seeking personal attention and a customized nutrition plan, paying for the best online nutrition coach will be beneficial. The accountability and guidance that come from working with a registered dietitian or nutritionist helps many people develop healthier eating habits, pinpoint sensitivities, or work toward specific health goals. If cost is a concern, your insurance may be able to help make nutrition coaching more accessible.
The takeaway.
Working with the right online nutrition coach is a helpful way to develop and maintain healthier eating habits. The best coach will help you pinpoint problem areas, stay accountable, and integrate healthy eating into your lifestyle for the long haul. Taub-Dix adds that another important quality to look for in a coach is empathy. “Look for someone who exudes empathy and understands the way you feel about your diet, your body, your environment and your relationship with food.” If you’re hoping to learn more about nutrition in general and the role it plays in our overall health, you might want to consider mindbodygreen's Functional Nutrition Training, an online program based on the most up to date science in health and wellness that includes over 30 hours of online lessons curated by top experts in the space.