A nutrition coach is someone who helps you improve your relationship with food and develop healthier eating patterns. Working with a coach typically involves setting and tracking personal goals, and may involve weekly meal planning or lab work to determine any food sensitivities. Some coaches offer frequent communication to hold you accountable to your goals, while others take a more hands off approach.

To learn more about the vast world of nutrition coaching (did you know there’s a difference between a nutrition coach and a health coach?), we spoke with two practicing registered dietitian nutritionists.

“Registered dietitians (RDs) have formal training in nutrition—it's mostly a premed major,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and author of the book Recipe for Survival. “We also have (at a minimum) a bachelor's degree, and now are required to have Master's degrees in nutrition or a related field. We understand how the GI system works, where micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) are absorbed, and how medications interact with each other and certain medical conditions. Many of us have years of training in hospitals or public health to treat a variety of chronic conditions, in addition to handling general weight loss questions.”

Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of Read It Before You Eat It - Taking You from Label to Table, agrees. “I personally like the word ‘nutritionist’ because dietitian often has a negative connotation—many people don’t realize that ‘diet’ is all about eating, it doesn’t have to mean restriction or deprivation,” she adds. “However, these days there are a lot of influencers that gain their reputation based on popularity instead of credibility. Look for someone that has a degree in dietetics or nutrition, not just someone who can whip up a recipe and dance around on Instagram.”