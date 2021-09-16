2 Common Misconceptions About Managing PCOS, Debunked By An RD

“One of the biggest pieces of misinformation out there is that people with PCOS need to cut out entire food groups,” Ramallo tells us. Two of the most commonly axed? Dairy and gluten-containing grains.

While she agrees people with diagnosed allergies or intolerances should remove these food groups from their diets, Ramallo says it’s not the right approach for everyone. In fact, “both of these products can actually improve PCOS,” she says. (We were surprised, too!)

“Full-fat or whole dairy products are shown to improve ovulation, balance hormone levels, and fight insulin resistance,” Ramallo explains. Additionally, “gluten-containing grains like wheat, spelt, or Kamut are loaded with fiber when eaten in their whole grain form.”