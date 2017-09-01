The Genius Equation That Makes Packing A Healthy Kids' Lunch Super Simple

We all want to make sure our kids are well fed during the school day. This means packing a lunch box that’s on the healthier side—balanced with the nutrients growing kids need and enough flavor to ensure that they, you know, actually eat it.

To crack the kids’ lunch code, we reached out to Kayleen St. John, a Registered Dietitian in NYC, to help us develop a simple equation for tasty, fun school lunches that sneak in healthy foods. Here’s the magic formula: