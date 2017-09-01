mindbodygreen

Close banner
Whole Foods Market
PAID CONTENT FOR Whole Foods Market

The Genius Equation That Makes Packing A Healthy Kids' Lunch Super Simple

Written by mindbodygreen
September 1, 2017

We all want to make sure our kids are well fed during the school day. This means packing a lunch box that’s on the healthier side—balanced with the nutrients growing kids need and enough flavor to ensure that they, you know, actually eat it.

To crack the kids’ lunch code, we reached out to Kayleen St. John, a Registered Dietitian in NYC, to help us develop a simple equation for tasty, fun school lunches that sneak in healthy foods. Here’s the magic formula:

Lunch: 1 palm-sized portion protein + 1 handful of whole grains + 1 tablespoon of fat + 1 handful veggies = 1 complete lunch

Dietician extra credit: “Include 2+ different colored veggies, beans/legumes, or foods with omega 3 fatty acids,” says Kayleen.

Examples:

  • Green, Grains & Bean Bowl: 1 palmful thawed 365 Everyday Value® Organic Shelled Edamame + 1 cup cooked quinoa + 1 tablespoon Asian vinaigrette (recipe below) + 1 cup sautéed bok choy
  • Green Egg Salad Sandwich: 1 palmful egg salad with avocado (recipe below) + 1-2 slices sprouted or 365 Everyday Value® Mighty Multigrain Small Batch Bread Made with Whole Grains’+ side of rainbow carrot sticks
  • Turkey Ranch Lettuce Wraps: 1 palmful of 365 Everyday Value® Organic Oven Roasted Turkey Breast + 1 cup cooked quinoa + Yogurt Ranch Dressing (recipe below) + 2-3 bibb or butter lettuce leaves + ½ cup shredded carrots (Pack elements separately and let your kiddo assemble at lunch)

Green Egg Salad

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • ½ avocado
  • 1 tablespoon siggi’s Yogurt Icelandic Skyr Plain
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

  1. To hard boil your eggs, bring a medium pot filled ⅔ of the way with water to a boil, Once boiling, gently slip eggs into the pot using a spoon. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover. Cook for 8 minutes, then place in a cold water (or ice water) bath. Let the eggs cool down before you peel them.
  2. In a medium mixing bowl, mash the avocado with a fork. Roughly chop eggs and add to the bowl, along with the yogurt, salt, and pepper to taste and mix well until everything is combined.

Yogurt Ranch Dressing

Ingredients

  • ½ cup siggi’s Yogurt Icelandic Skyr Plain
  • 1 teaspoon 365 Everyday Value® Extra Virgin Olive Oil 100% Mediterranean Blend
  • ½ teaspoon dried chives
  • ½ teaspoon dried parsley
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon maple syrup
  • Salt, to taste

Method

  • Combine ingredients together in a small mixing bowl and stir together with a fork until everything is well incorporated.
Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market
We believe that where food comes from, and how it's grown, matters. That's why there's no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and no hydrogenated fats or high...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
Beauty

The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists

Alexandra Engler
The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-pack-the-perfect-kids-lunch-recipes

Your article and new folder have been saved!