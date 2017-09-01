The Genius Equation That Makes Packing A Healthy Kids' Lunch Super Simple

September 1, 2017
We all want to make sure our kids are well fed during the school day. This means packing a lunch box that’s on the healthier side—balanced with the nutrients growing kids need and enough flavor to ensure that they, you know, actually eat it.
To crack the kids’ lunch code, we reached out to Kayleen St. John, a Registered Dietitian in NYC, to help us develop a simple equation for tasty, fun school lunches that sneak in healthy foods. Here’s the magic formula:
Lunch: 1 palm-sized portion protein + 1 handful of whole grains + 1 tablespoon of fat + 1 handful veggies = 1 complete lunch
Dietician extra credit: “Include 2+ different colored veggies, beans/legumes, or foods with omega 3 fatty acids,” says Kayleen.
Examples:
- Green, Grains & Bean Bowl: 1 palmful thawed 365 Everyday Value® Organic Shelled Edamame + 1 cup cooked quinoa + 1 tablespoon Asian vinaigrette (recipe below) + 1 cup sautéed bok choy
- Green Egg Salad Sandwich: 1 palmful egg salad with avocado (recipe below) + 1-2 slices sprouted or 365 Everyday Value® Mighty Multigrain Small Batch Bread Made with Whole Grains’+ side of rainbow carrot sticks
- Turkey Ranch Lettuce Wraps: 1 palmful of 365 Everyday Value® Organic Oven Roasted Turkey Breast + 1 cup cooked quinoa + Yogurt Ranch Dressing (recipe below) + 2-3 bibb or butter lettuce leaves + ½ cup shredded carrots (Pack elements separately and let your kiddo assemble at lunch)
Green Egg Salad
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- ½ avocado
- 1 tablespoon siggi’s Yogurt Icelandic Skyr Plain
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- To hard boil your eggs, bring a medium pot filled ⅔ of the way with water to a boil, Once boiling, gently slip eggs into the pot using a spoon. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover. Cook for 8 minutes, then place in a cold water (or ice water) bath. Let the eggs cool down before you peel them.
- In a medium mixing bowl, mash the avocado with a fork. Roughly chop eggs and add to the bowl, along with the yogurt, salt, and pepper to taste and mix well until everything is combined.
Yogurt Ranch Dressing
Ingredients
- ½ cup siggi’s Yogurt Icelandic Skyr Plain
- 1 teaspoon 365 Everyday Value® Extra Virgin Olive Oil 100% Mediterranean Blend
- ½ teaspoon dried chives
- ½ teaspoon dried parsley
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon maple syrup
- Salt, to taste
Method
- Combine ingredients together in a small mixing bowl and stir together with a fork until everything is well incorporated.