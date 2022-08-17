Functional Food | expert reviewed The 8 Best Meal Delivery Services For Weight Loss Of 2022 mbg Contributing Writer By Brittany Loggins mbg Contributing Writer Brittany Loggins is a freelance writer covering health, wellness, and all things lifestyle. Expert review by Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.

Image by Alyson McPhee / Unsplash August 17, 2022 Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission

Meal planning can be a total drag but the benefits are undeniable. Research shows a link between prepping your food and higher diet quality, as well as lower odds of obesity. But sometimes the last thing you want to do on a busy Sunday is spend hours in the kitchen planning for the week ahead—and that’s where the best meal delivery services for weight loss can help. A meal delivery service sends either pre-portioned meals or all the ingredients to make them right to your door. This ensures you can select fare that supports your individual nutrition goals and encourages the consumption of a vast array of foods for more dietary diversity. But what exactly is the best meal delivery service for weight loss? We tapped Leslie Bonci, RDN, CSSD, LDN, a registered dietician and nutrition consultant to provide insight on whether a meal delivery service can help you lose weight and how to pick the healthiest option for you.

What’s the best meal delivery service for weight loss?

First things first, a healthy weight looks different for everyone. If you do decide to pursue weight loss, the most sustainable approach is often the slow and consistent one, as evidenced in a 2017 study. It’s also important to find an eating plan that truly makes you feel satisfied and nourished, as a variety of diets with different of macro-nutrient (carbs, protein, and fat) ratios have been linked to weight loss, such as the Mediterranean diet, keto diet, and plant-based eating. Plus, a lower number on a scale is often one of the least impressive benefits of these eating plans; a Mediterranean diet also has links to better heart health, longevity, and higher concentration of good gut bacteria. All that said, Bonci recommends focusing less on meals that cut out ingredients and more on options that allow you to add in more ingredients, such as veggies and fibers with whole grains, beans, and nuts.

Does meal delivery help you lose weight?

Meal kits can be helpful because they include “measured, not unlimited portions,” according to Bonci. She also points out that it’s important to make sure the portion sizes offered will be satisfying enough—and if you find them lacking, Bonci recommends supplementing with extra produce.

How we picked: Sustainability From sustainable farming to recyclable packaging, we picked out the companies prioritizing Mother Earth. Customization Allergies and dietary restrictions can make it hard to find an eating plan that works for you, so we made note of the companies that allow you to customize ingredients. Price Some meal plans can be expensive, so we’ve noted a range of options for different budgets. Preparation We picked out a range of meal kit types, including those that come prepared along with kits that let you channel your inner chef.

Our picks for the best meal delivery services of 2022: Best overall meal kit for weight loss: Trifecta Trifecta VIEW ON Trifecta Pros: Meal plans are created by doctors and dietitians

Macronutrient-balanced meals

Access to coaching Cons: On the pricier side

Only two preference selections allowed per week Dietary Considerations: Dairy-free , Soy-free , Gluten-free , Egg-free , Nut-free , Allergen-free , Vegetarian , Vegan Max Meals Per Week: 14 Meal Type: Fresh entrée Shipping Fee: $9.99 Price: From $15 per serving The sign-up process starts by offering a choice of six eating plans, including a basic clean-eating, paleo, keto, vegan, vegetarian, or Whole30-approved option. Along with your desired type of meals, you can select to have 5, 7, 10, or 14 prepared meals delivered per week. Want even more meals covered? Trifecta also allows you to add-on breakfasts, so you can front-load your day with nutrients. The primary downside of this service is the lack of choices; meal selections are based on the chef’s choice, factoring in your allergies and dietary requirements. While you’ll get very little control over the actual prepared recipes sent your way, you will have the choice to exclude two ingredients, such as soy, nuts, or mushrooms. Regardless of your final plan, you can rest assured knowing every recipe is macro-balanced and approved by a dietitian. Meals typically have between 350 to 500 calories and are high in protein, which helps keep you full and regulates appetite. Best of all, they take just three minutes to heat up in the microwave and can be stored in your fridge for up to two weeks (or freezer for up to three months). Example meals: -Kung pao chicken with roasted sweet potato and brown rice -Mediterranean salmon with charred eggplant kale, and blistered cherry tomatoes Sustainability & Quality: About 98% of the materials used in packaging the meals are biodegradable, including the gel packs which are made with nitrogen-based plant food. They also donate any leftovers to Feeding America. Cheapest weight loss meal delivery: Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen VIEW ON Snap Kitchen Pros: Great for those on a budget

Allows for lots of customization

Entirely gluten-free Cons: Only offers two plans Dietary Considerations: Dairy-free , Soy-free , Gluten-free , Nut-free , Low-carb , Whole30 , Keto Max Meals Per Week: 12 Meal Type: Fresh entrée Shipping Fee: Free Along with operating an entirely gluten-free kitchen, Snap prioritizes making healthy meals accessible with a robust menu catered to a variety of eating plans, including low-carb, keto, Whole30, paleo, and high-protein (great for recovery after a week of tough workouts!). The menu contains more than 40 different recipes that span breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as individual sides and proteins for a more customized experience. Just be forewarned that select dietary filters will drastically reduce the number of options available to you—sometimes dropping your total option to just five complete entrées. Plans include either 6 or 12 entrées, which arrive fresh and take just two minutes to heat up in the microwave. Need more convincing? The brand’s registered dietician helps design every recipe to ensure it suits the optimal macronutrient breakdown for every diet—and skips the use of artificial preservatives or sweeteners. Example meals: -Chipotle fish taco bowl with cilantro feta -Korean BBQ meatballs with sesame broccoli and carrots Sustainability & Quality: The brand opts for organic produce and meats whenever possible with an emphasis on partnerships with sustainable farmers. While any individually prepared meal creates waste, Snap Kitchen uses 100% recyclable trays and lids. Best variety: Fresh n’ Lean Fresh n’ Lean VIEW ON Fresh n' Lean Pros: Over 100 new recipes weekly

Huge range of meal plans offered Cons: Considerable plastic waste Dietary Considerations: Gluten-free , Nut-free , Allergen-free , Vegan , Low-carb , Whole30 , Keto Max Meals Per Week: 21 Meal Type: Fresh entrée Shipping Fee: Free Price: From $10.32 per serving Fresh n’ Lean offers a wide variety of recipes every single week, yet every one meets strict standards for quality with no artificial ingredients, GMOs, or gluten. All in all, the brand offers seven unique menus catered to specific eating plans, such as the Mediterranean diet, paleo, and low-carb vegan. Not into a plan? You can also select meals à la carte with a selection of more than 100 items every week, as well as choices to purchase proteins and vegetables in bulk. Each recipe factors in macronutrients and is prepared by chefs using organic vegetables. When the fresh meals arrive, they require nothing more than a microwave, making meal prep as simple as possible. Sign up is also a breeze; simply use the website or download the app, select how many meals you want per a day (up to three), and choose how many days a week you want service (up to seven). You then enter any allergens—egg, sesame, dairy, shellfish, tree nuts, or soy—as well as any taste preferences, like skipping red pepper or cilantro. Example meals: -Salmon with herb roasted potatoes and green beans -Grass fed steak with roasted broccoli and ginger-sesame rice Sustainability & Quality: While the gel packs that keep your food cold can be repurposed, each kit does include a lot of plastic. That said, it’s BPA-free and fully recyclable. The quality certifications are definitely more impressive; meals are prepared in Anaheim, California using locally grown organic ingredients. Not only do recipes skip GMOS and gluten, but all proteins are antibiotic- and hormone-free. Best vegan: Purple Carrot Purple Carrot VIEW ON Purple Carrot Pros: Prepped or meal kit options

Snack, lunch, and breakfast options Cons: No shipping fee

No lunch options for meal kits Dietary Considerations: Gluten-free , Nut-free , Allergen-free , Vegan , Low-calorie Max Meals Per Week: 10 Meal Type: Meal kits , Fresh entrée Shipping Fee: Free Price: From $11 per serving Not sure whether you want a meal kit or prepared entrées delivered? Purple Carrot has you covered with multiple meal types: cook-your-own kits and fully prepared fresh meals. Plus, an online pantry gives you access to other plant-based essentials like vegan chocolate bars to minimize any extra grocery trips. When you opt for the kits, you’ll have the choice of two or three meals covered every week (Bonus: Cooking at home has also been linked to higher food quality than eating out). Swap to the prepared meals and get up to 10 entrées sent your way, which is about the same amount of food for a slightly higher price. Not only is every recipe plant-based—which has been linked to the prevention of overweight—but they cover three-square meals a day. Onsite labels make it a breeze to find entrées that work for your eating plan: quick-and-easy labels highlight when a meal kit takes less than 30 minutes, high protein indicates recipes with more than 25 grams of protein per serving, and less than 600 calories showcases low-cal options. Example meals: -Summer vegetable ciabatta with cashew cheese and roasted tomato vinaigrette -Sesame ginger noodles with stir-fried greens and toasted peanuts Sustainability & Quality: Purple Carrot works with The Farmlink Project to eliminate food waste by donating excess produce to communities in need. While the company always shoots for organic and non-GMO options, it prioritizes seasonal ingredients. Plus, packaging is completely recyclable. Best vegetarian: Mosaic Foods Mosaic Foods VIEW ON Mosaic Foods Pros: Lots of variety

Donate healthy food to chariety Cons: Not many low-carb options

Shipping only free on orders over $100 Dietary Considerations: Dairy-free , Soy-free , Egg-free , Nut-free , Plant-based , High-protein Max Meals Per Week: 18 items Meal Type: Frozen meal Shipping Fee: $7.99 Price: From $9 per serving A whole-foods plant-based diet is one of your best bets for well-being, as it’s a cost-effective way to lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and body mass index—and no meal delivery service does it quite like Mosaic. The company includes at least four vegetables in every meal to maximize your food diversity. This ensures you’re getting a range of vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and phytochemicals in every dish. Plus, each recipe includes at least 10 to 20 grams of plant-based protein in every recipe to keep you satiated. Offerings include nutrient-packed soups, smoothies, pizzas, bowls, bakes, and more all delivered frozen to minimize food waste. Chefs hand-make every recipe and never use artificial ingredients or added sugars. Instead the brand emphasizes seasonally and locally sourced ingredients with a mission to make healthy, plant-based foods affordable and delicious. Example meals: -BBQ seitan pizza -Coconut chickpea curry with ginger, pumpkin, beluga lentils and turmeric cauliflower Sustainability & Quality: Every box sold equates to a 2-pound donation of food to City Harvest, a non-profit dedicated to feeding New Yorkers in need. While the company is not certified organic, recipes with organic ingredients have them highlighted. And if you need yet another reason to feel good about your choice, the brand uses fully recyclable packaging and uses dry ice rather than gel packs, making shipping more efficient and eco-friendly. Best for meals on-the-go: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest VIEW ON Daily Harvest Pros: 100+ menu items

Snacks and breakfasts available Cons: No pre-set meal plans with expert guidance

Prices fluctuate by selections

May need to add protein to maximize macronutrients Dietary Considerations: Dairy-free , Soy-free , Egg-free , Nut-free , Allergen-free , Plant-based , High-protein Max Meals Per Week: 24 items Meal Type: Frozen meal Shipping Fee: Free Price: From $7 per serving Most Americans don’t get enough fiber, which means they’re missing out on some pretty big perks of the nutrient, such as a reduction in total and LDL cholesterol, as well as increased mineral absorption and smoother digestion. The easiest way to increase your fiber intake is more plants—and Daily Harvest can help. The plant-based meal delivery service makes smoothies, protein bites, bakes, and more packed with whole foods. The ultimate goal is to increase the diversity of foods in every meal, which can support a healthy gut microbiome. While there are no pre-set menus, you can select a small, medium, or large box filled with up to 24 items. This customization means there isn’t a set price for your selection, so be aware that pricier picks can quickly increase the overall cost of your order. Luckily there’s no shame in over-ordering; items store in the freezer for up to three months. Example meals: -Mulberry and dragon fruit oat bowl -Chocolate and blueberry smoothie with kale, almonds and coconut Sustainability & Quality: In addition to supporting farmers as they transition into organic and biodiverse crops, Daily Harvest has set a long-term goal to be 100% compostable. Best organic: Green Chef Green Chef VIEW ON Green Chef Pros: CCOF-certified organic

Fresh, interesting recipes

Pre-made signature sauces Cons: Fewer allergen filters

Longer meal prep time Dietary Considerations: Gluten-free , Vegetarian , Keto , Mediterranean Max Meals Per Week: 4 Meal Type: Meal kits Shipping Fee: $9.99 Price: From $11.99 per serving Sticking with an organic diet may lower your exposure to some synthetic chemicals. While no meal delivery service is 100% organic, Green Chef gets pretty darn close. All produce and eggs are CCOF-certified organic, while animal-based proteins come from farms with high animal welfare standards. When you’re trying to nourish your body while losing weight, look no further than the Fast & Fit plan. It offers lean and delicious meals that are calorie-conscious with a meal prep time under 25 minutes (which is great since many of the brand’s recipes can take up to 40 minutes to prepare). This program also includes vegan and keto options, which allows flexibility for specific dietary needs. If you’re not a fan of the Fast & Fit recipes, you can also select gluten-free, vegan, Mediterranean, or paleo meals. Boxes are delivered up to four times a week and include enough servings to feed up to six people—a rarity in the meal delivery landscape. Example meals: -Cheesy chimichurri turkey patties -Smoky chicken and kale bowls Sustainability & Quality: Green Chef is certified by the California Certified Organic Farmers Foundation (CCOF) as an organic business, so you know it puts in the effort. It also sources sustainable ingredients from small farms. Most customizable: BistroMD BistroMD VIEW ON BistroMD Pros: Program created by registered dietician

Super customizable to taste preferences

Variety of plans available Cons: No organic ingredients

Hefty shipping fee Dietary Considerations: Gluten-free , Low-carb , Diabetes , Weight management , Heart-healthy , Menopause-friendly Max Meals Per Week: 21 Meal Type: Frozen meal Shipping Fee: $19.95 Price: From $8.24 per serving Founded by Caroline Cederquist, M.D., BistroMD is built around making sustainable weight loss possible for all, including those with insulin resistance. The meals all focus on fueling your metabolism, stabilizing your blood sugar, keeping you satiated, and promoting heart health by incorporating around 20 grams of lean protein, 25 net carbohydrates, 5 grams of fiber, and 8 grams of fat. The final plate breakdown looks like 40% lean protein, 30% fats, and 30% carbohydrates delivered in a frozen meal with less than 600 milligrams of sodium. When you sign up for BistroMD, you’ll have a choice of six programs, including an option for people in menopause. Each program offers two types of plan: full and partial. The former covers three square meals a day, while the latter only offers lunch and dinner. You’ll also have the choice to eat BistroMD five or seven days a week for a total of up to 21 meals. Once you’re signed on, a registered dietitian creates a custom diet program based on your goals and taste preferences. Unlike other curated plans, BistroMD gives you total control of the recipes in your order, so you can adjust your weekly box to include all your favorite recipes. Note: Programs typically cap out at 1200 to 1400 calories, which may not be sufficient fuel for many. Example Meal: -Pork tenderloin with whole grain mustard sauce -Roasted tofu and ancient grain salad bowl Sustainability & Quality: Frozen food often gets a bad reputation for low quality and excess salt, but neither will be an issue with BistroMD. The brand caps sodium at least than 600 milligrams and uses local, family-owned farms to source produce. Plus, all proteins are hormone-free and seafood is environmentally sourced with a robust list of banned ingredients for every recipe. Our biggest complaint? Most packaging is curbside recyclable, but not all.

Are meal kits worth the money?

Depending on the complexity of the meals you like to make at home, a meal kit can definitely be worth the money. Available for a vast range of budgets, they help you mix up your meals to keep them interesting without spending exorbitant amounts of money on a rare superfood ingredient that you only use once. Plus, it’s possible to find options that start at just $5 per serving, which may be cheaper than some of your current go-to meals.

FAQ What is the best meal delivery service for weight loss? Weight loss is often a more complex topic than calories in versus calories out (or expended). When specifically focused on how your diet can impact your weight loss goals, it’s important to stick with an eating plan that meets your dietary restrictions and allergy constraints. Equally important, your meals should be packed with nutrients that support your overall well-being. Any of the meal delivery services above should meet these needs—it’s all about what’s best for you and your body. What is the healthiest meal delivery service for weight loss? All of the options above prioritize health, nutrient intake, and portion size. If you want a diet-focused option that covers every meal, BistroMD is your best bet; amateur chefs wanting to take charge in the kitchen will love Green Chef; and plant-based eaters wanting to maximize their whole food intake should keep an eye on Mosaic Foods. Can you lose weight on HelloFresh? Ultimately every recipe offered by a brand has a different nutritional breakdown that could impact whether it supports or hurts your weight loss goals. It’s important to pay attention to what recipes you’re putting into your cart, as well as the nutritional breakdown of those meals and how it works into your preferred eating plan. To help narrow down the healthiest recipes HelloFresh offers, select the Fit & Wholesome plan. It caps meals at 600 calories per serving and keeps prep time under 30 minutes, allowing the meal kit to work into your weight loss eating plan. Just remember the company is not designed for weight loss, so most vetting will need to be done by you when ordering.

The takeaway.