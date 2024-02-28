What our editor says: "If you have weight loss goals, certain dietary preferences, or simply want to take the guesswork out of eating healthier, Trifecta is a great meal delivery option. I enjoyed it even though I love to cook, but these fully prepared meals would be even better for someone who wants to spend a very minimal amount of time in the kitchen." — Carleigh Ferrante, commerce editor

Sustainability & quality: Trifecta does what it can to reduce its carbon footprint by eliminating unnecessary steps in the food supply chain and using sustainable packaging whenever possible. All packaging is 100% recyclable, but the company’s goal is to use biodegradable packaging by 2023.

Cost: From $12 per meal

Recipe review: Registered dietician nutritionist Jess Cording, MS, RD, CDN, INHC, reviewed the brand's Pollo Guisado White Meat Chicken meal and wrote it was "on the lower end of what I would recommend for dinner or lunch in terms of calorie content." However, she says, "The protein content and fiber help make this meal filling and support stable blood sugar. It’s also a plus that this meal is fairly low in saturated fat compared to healthy fat and contains minimal added sugar. The sodium is also not as bad as many prepared meals and it’s also a decent source of potassium, two factors that are important for heart health. As an added bonus, keeping sodium lower and getting adequate potassium helps keep bloating at bay."

Read our full Trifecta review here.